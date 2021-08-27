cutNscratch: Singer Stu Brown performs to 'change the atmosphere'

He leaves gigs dead tired and sore, he said, but he would not miss one. At one show, he said, a young man said that he was contemplating suicide, but hearing Brown sing helped change his mind.

“That touched me,” he said. “When he said that, I knew I had something special going with these shows. I tell JoJo every time, we should never take for granted the chance that we have to sing and perform for people. Sometimes you never know what someone’s going through, but you might sing that one song that might help somebody or uplift them or change their day.

“Just by the way we act on stage and have fun, it changes somebody’s mood, and it makes them feel like, these guys are great. They help me feel better about myself. They help me feel better about my situation. And life goes on.”

Drone tickets aid JAMA Salem-based drone company that does FloydFest photography teamed with festival organizers Across the Way Productions this year on a ticket raffle. The proceeds benefited Junior Appalachian Musicians, a Southwest Virginia organization otherwise known as JAM.