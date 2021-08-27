cutNscratch: Singer Stu Brown performs to 'change the atmosphere'

Audiences typically aren’t low-energy, when Stuart Brown is at the microphone.
Brown, the singer for Roanoke variety band Solacoustix, has an infectiously positive personality, a lot of songs in his repertoire and a huge, rangy voice with which to belt them out.
Tonight, he’s taking on his biggest gig yet, as he and the band open for onetime “American Idol” winner Ruben Studdard at Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts. It’s high-profile, but that shouldn’t throw Brown. He has a big goal in mind for his performances.
“My motto is: Give it your all. Let’s have fun. Let’s change somebody’s life, make somebody happy in this moment, because you never know, this might be the last moment,” Brown said in an interview this week. “That’s how I always feel when I sing, even in church. I want to change the atmosphere. I want to help somebody, carry somebody. You never know what nobody’s going through, and that’s why I like to have fun. I like to make every show a blast.”
Brown was singing in church by the time he was 8, at a church his grandfather, Bishop George Hash, pastored. He can still be found on Sundays, at Temple of the Way Out, where cousin Nurumbi Hash leads the flock. Solacoustix is his first secular band, but for years he did the valley karaoke circuit.
That’s where he met a Roanoke-based singer and songwriter, Melissa Mesko, who in addition to her musical skills is a top-shelf encourager. Brown had stopped in Spike’s Grill, on Memorial Avenue, one night about five years ago, when Mesko approached him.
“She was like, ‘Hey, everybody at the bar’s been bragging about you, saying that you could sing anything,’” Brown remembered. “I was like, this lady’s crazy, you know. But if you know Melissa Mesko, then you know how energetic she is.”
Brown was trying to leave, but Mesko persuaded him to take the mic before he left. He sang Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
“He was really versatile in style, and I was super impressed, and shocked that he was not already singing in bands,” Mesko said in a message exchange.
She added: “I think he thought I was a little nuts ha ha ha.”
They exchanged numbers, and she had him over to the home she shares with her husband, multi-instrumentalist Brian Mesko.
The three played and sang together, and the Meskos invited Brown to sing with them on their New Year’s Eve gig. Multi-instrumentalist and singer JoJo Stockton stopped in and heard Brown. The two quickly formed a bond.
“Beast” is the word Stockton used in a message exchange, when asked about Brown’s talent.
“When we started, I told him I wanted to put his voice on as many ears as I could,” Stockton wrote. “From that point, he never turned down a gig!! Even when we would do four 3-hour shows in four days!! He’s a machine.”
Stockton was the force who landed the Studdard gig, keeping Brown in the dark all the while. Brown said that in recent weeks, Stockton had taken to calling him “Ruben Studdard,” but that was what Brown’s grandmother, Helen Hash, called him back in 2003, when Studdard was making his “Idol”-winning run.
“I didn’t put two and two together,” Brown said.
It all came out at a Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage gig that doubled as a surprise for Brown. Earlier that day, he sang at the funeral of Jacob Doss, a young and promising guitarist and singer from Hurt who had been killed in a car crash hours after sitting in with Solacoustix.
“I was very emotional that day and trying to get in the right space for the show,” he said.
When a group of old friends all showed up to Starr Hill, the singer knew something was up.
“JoJo finally came out with it. … It took me by surprise, and I was honored, because this man, he’s so selfless, he puts himself before others a lot of times,” Brown said. “It made me cry a little bit.”
It hasn’t been an easy time for Brown. A surgical team put in a pacemaker three years ago, and he still struggles with related heart issues.
“I went in the hospital singing,” he said. “The doctor looked at my wife and said, ‘He sings all the time? This man literally could be dead right now.’ She said, ‘He sings all the time, even when he’s sick.’”
He leaves gigs dead tired and sore, he said, but he would not miss one. At one show, he said, a young man said that he was contemplating suicide, but hearing Brown sing helped change his mind.
“That touched me,” he said. “When he said that, I knew I had something special going with these shows. I tell JoJo every time, we should never take for granted the chance that we have to sing and perform for people. Sometimes you never know what someone’s going through, but you might sing that one song that might help somebody or uplift them or change their day.
“Just by the way we act on stage and have fun, it changes somebody’s mood, and it makes them feel like, these guys are great. They help me feel better about myself. They help me feel better about my situation. And life goes on.”
Drone tickets aid JAMA Salem-based drone company that does FloydFest photography teamed with festival organizers Across the Way Productions this year on a ticket raffle. The proceeds benefited Junior Appalachian Musicians, a Southwest Virginia organization otherwise known as JAM.
Autonomous Flight Technologies Inc. and its hovering units get ground and aerial shots of the annual festival, and the company produces FloydFest’s annual video recap. The outfit, armed with a couple of five-day general admission tickets to the long sold-out event, sold $5 raffle entries for those prizes.
The promo raised more than $1,000 for JAM, Autonomous Flight Tech’s president and CEO, Josh May, said in an email exchange. The business is hoping to do it again next year and raise even more for the non-profit.
JAM is the umbrella for more than 50 after-school programs for children grades 4-8, according to information at its website. It helps communities teach kids to play and dance to old-time and bluegrass music. The New River JAM kids performed two sets at FloydFest in July. Get more info at jamkids.org.