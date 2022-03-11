cutNscratch: Snow-shy hosses and concert updates

By this afternoon, the Budweiser Clydesdales will have pulled their hitch down Jefferson Street and over Campbell Avenue for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Or maybe not.

Downtown Roanoke Inc., which puts on the parade, announced this week that the Clydesdales don’t go out in the rain or snow, and if either one of those is falling, they’re out.

This seemed funny to a couple of my colleagues and me. After all, Bud beer commercials have featured the giant equines frolicking in the snow. There was the (certainly CGI-aided) snowball fight from 2005, viewable via youtu.be/_m7iKHUWq8M.

Maybe you saw the 2016 Super Bowl ad in which a donkey set a Clydesdale free to run through the snow and meet his girlfriend, as seen at youtu.be/txLNYSNXJmg.

Look at them tromping through the snow in 1977, pulling that draft wagon — youtu.be/aJDf29cuJOQ — and try to get that “When you say Bud” song out of your head.

I guess they get more clout out of the commercials than from a small city parade. The egos on those poofy-hooved devils.

Here’s hoping the small amounts of snow and/or rain forecast for the morning don’t materialize, and the parade-loving public can see those magnificent beasts on the downtown Roanoke thoroughfare.

Anyway, let’s talk music.

Blue Ridge Music Center scheduleIt’s a haul from Roanoke, but the Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax, is one gorgeous spot to see a show. The amphitheater off the Blue Ridge Parkway has announced that it is celebrating 20 years of summer concerts with past favorites including Steep Canyon Rangers and Kruger Brothers, the latter with Kontras Quartet accompanying them.

Molly Tuttle, Rissi Palmer, Galax’s own Dori Freeman (accompanied by the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Symphony String Quartet), Bill and Belles and The Steel Wheels with Chatham County Line are in the lineup, too.

It all starts on May 28 with the New Orleans-based Tuba Skinny making a return engagement. Go to bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT for the full schedule.

FloydFest announces On-the-Rise competition lineupOne of the most fun aspects of FloydFest is catching the acts you didn’t know about. The festival, in particular creative director Kris Hodges, has been great about curating performers for the On-the-Rise Competition, an audience-voted contest that’s like a long weekend battle of the bands within the fest.

The acts, most of them anyway, go there and work hard to get a shot at gear from Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch, along with guaranteed spots at the next year’s fest — and the potential for hundreds if not thousands of new fans.

FloydFest announced the On-the-Rise lineup earlier this week. The acts are:

Captain Midnight Band, Casey Noel, Cody Bolden and The Road Hands, Cozm & Naught, Devil’s Coattails, Driskill, Dropping Julia, Erinn Peet Lukes, Hustle Souls, The Jared Stout Band, Kevin Daniel, The Kind Thieves, The Last Real Circus, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Palmyra, Pluto Gang, The Runaway Grooms, Shovelin Stone, Swim In The Wild, The Wilson Springs Hotel and Wood & Bone.

FloydFest 22~Heartbeat is set for July 27-31, with headliners including Lake Street Dive, Turnpike Troubadours, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled By Turtles, Melissa Etheridge, Marcus King, Ann Wilson, Morgan Wade and Durand Jones & The Indications. Last year’s On-the-Rise winner 49 Winchester and runner-up Sexbruise? will be there, too.

Go to https://floydfest.com for more info and tickets.

Gangstagrass coming to HarvesterCombining hip-hop and bluegrass is a tricky business. It could be very corny.

That is not the Gangstagrass way. The Brooklyn, New York, band’s music was cool enough to attract producers for the TV show “Justified.” The result: an Emmy Award nomination in 2010 for the band’s “Long Hard Times to Come.”

Hear the Dobro-heavy number at youtu.be/eAffMSpW8KM.

Ten years later, Gangstagrass’s album “No Time For Enemies” went to No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart. Single “Ride With You” got a lot of traction. See and hear it live via youtu.be/QOb5q1nFe_8.

Gangstagrass has played a couple of gigs at The Spot on Kirk, in Roanoke, in recent years, but is moving to a bigger room for its next gig in the Roanoke region. The quintet hits Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center on Aug. 20.

Arts on the MountainThe Bent Mountain Center has received a $10,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, center officials said in a news release. The other $10,000 and in-kind services from local patrons has helped launch the Arts on the Mountain program of arts, culture and education at The Bent Mountain Center.

The center will kick off the program March 27 at its headquarters in the old Bent Mountain schoolhouse. Joe Troop and Friends will headline the two-hour open house, which starts at 4 p.m. The building and art space will be open, and artists will showcase their spaces there.

Nancy Rahsman and Elizabeth Stallings, the center’s volunteer artistic directors, write that it hopes to serve Roanoke, Floyd and Franklin counties, for starters, with art and artisan classes, music lessons, music events, theater and other programming.

Troop, the founder of Grammy Award-nominated Che Apalache, recently released a solo effort, “Borrowed Time.”

Chillage returns to GrandinIt’s starting to feel a little more like normal everyday in this COVID-19 era. One indication involves Grandin Chillage, a good outdoor tradition that was waylaid for a couple of years.

The Grandin Village event is set to return to the village’s former Texaco service station, 1514 Grandin Road, with the aforementioned Jared Stout Band laying down the tunes. Food and beer will be on site, like the old days of three years ago.

Welcome back, Chillage.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.