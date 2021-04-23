cutNscratch: So long, Delbert; limericks for live music; outdoor music schedules

The inaugural music season at The Coves Amphitheater has barely begun, and already there is a cancellation. This one signals a honky-tonk blues icon’s retirement.
Delbert McClinton, who was scheduled to play the Union Hall venue July 10, announced the end of his touring days in an Instagram post on Thursday. His reason was simple: He didn’t want to deal with COVID-19.
“Here I sit, 80 years old, in the middle of a pandemic,” McClinton said in the Instagram post. “This is not how I envisioned playing out my final years as an entertainer. Music has been my total being for my whole life. … I had been considering finishing this year with a modest number of shows. But the more I thought about it, and the more obstacles that have been placed in front of me, the less my heart was in it.
“I don’t want to get up in front of audiences who might be the cause of my incapacity or death just because I want to play music. I don’t want to listen to anyone who won’t wear a mask or get a vaccine. We all have different values and they are inarguable.”
Gotta admit one would think that the Texas-born, Grammy Award-winning singer and harmonica player of “B-Movie Box Car Blues” and “Every Time I Roll The Dice” would have had the vaccine by now. In fact, we asked him at instagram.com/p/CN-nlrChlQo if getting jabbed was a possibility for him. We’ll let you know if he or his social media person answers us.
Gary Jackson, who books The Coves shows, said in a text message exchange that he’s not sure whether anyone will play that date.
Who knows, maybe McClinton will change his mind at some point down the road. According to the post, he is still playing his Sandy Beaches cruise in January 2023. For now, though, with a 2020 Grammy win for best blues album and an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award newly added to his resume, he’s leaving at a peak, which is outstanding for a performer his age.
“I have had a decent career, and I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I would,” McClinton said in the post. “With that in mind, this is a good time to retire.”
Phillip Poff, who informed us of McClinton’s post, was a superfan and listed places around here that he knew McClinton had played. It read like a history of western Virginia’s music scene:
Kings Inn, Cen-Ter, Grandin Theater (Poff booked that one himself in the 1980s), The Coffee Pot, Sammy’s, The Iroquois, Valley Point, Caesar’s, Howard’s III, Jefferson Center, Vinton Dogwood Festival, Radford University, the Bus Stop, Virginia Tech, Elmwood Park, Harvester Performance Center, Victory Stadium and Starland Arena, along with several spots in Lynchburg.
“If he played this many times in our area, think about the rest of the country,” Poff wrote in an email exchange. “Especially Texas! Road warrior times 10!!”
Limericks for live music
Want to help a live music venue effected by the pandemic? Got a knack for limericks? We’ve got your hookup.
Roanoker Gary Hunt, whose Bookbag Santa charity provides school supplies to Belize and brings musicians there with him to perform, has cooked up another fundraising idea.
Hunt, who also volunteers for Ronald McDonald House and brings pickers and singers there, too, has started a book of limericks. He’s soliciting the poetic ditties from musicians, or about them, for the book, which he is calling “”Music as a Weapon — Fighting the Virus with My Guitar.”
After he has paid for printing and postage, all the money from sales will go to a small Roanoke music venue that hasn’t been able to host live music during the pandemic.
“Third Street Coffeehouse is the first place that comes to mind, but I am open for suggestions,” he wrote in an email.
It won’t be his first stab at charitable publishing. Hunt edited “Laughing in the Face of the Virus: Limericks in the Age of Covid“ earlier this year, to help Kids Soar, a Roanoke charity. That tome, which drew from a wide range of writers, raised $1,100, he said. Hunt doesn’t take a cut for himself.
He needs 100 limericks for the new book to work. So far, he has collected about half that, including some from the Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association and Blue Ridge Luthiers, he said.
“I’m having a slow response from musicians, so I don’t think we’re going to be able to raise that much, although it’d be nice,” he said in a Thursday phone call. “Every day I’m going on Facebook, begging and pleading for a limerick.”
He has posted some of his own, to sweeten the pot, including this meta one:
Writing limericks is no idle pastime —
helps keep your brain in its prime.
It takes all your wits
to arrange all the bits,
First, second, and fifth lines must rhyme.
And this one:
All year, she’s been waiting in the wings.
The damn virus shut down many things.
But, the opera’s not dead,
it WILL forge ahead.
It’s not over ‘til the fat lady sings!
So start working on your limericks and send them to hunt at bookbagsanta@verizon.net.
Jams in the great outdoors
First Fridays and the Blue Ridge Music Center in recent weeks have posted their upcoming live music schedules.
Highlights at the Blue Ridge Music Center, off the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, include Steep Canyon Rangers, Amythyst Kiah, Mipso and Sierra Ferrell. First Friday’s party-centric lineup in Roanoke features The Worx, On The Border, East Bound and Down and The Kings.
Visit this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to get the full lists.