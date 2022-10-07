cutNscratch: So long to Loretta Lynn, and remembering her ties to Salem's rodeo

Country music and pop culture fans worldwide mourned this week at icon Loretta Lynn’s death.

Lynn, who rose from humble beginnings in a Kentucky coal mining town to international fame in the country music world, was 90.

She wasn’t simply a brilliant vocalist whose rhythmic phrasing was just as pure as her twang. She was a songwriter responsible for many of her own hits, including her first single, “I’m A Honky-Tonk Girl” and such later smashes as “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Rated X,” “You’re Lookin’ At Country” and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind),” the latter a collaboration with sister Peggy Sue Wright.

Her combination of lyrics and performance style made her as relatable as any artist in country music’s history, and people loved her deeply. This columnist never received more vitriolic feedback than when he wrote a review critical of Lynn’s 2016 performance at Jefferson Center. During a concert that November, she still sounded great, but had an awful time remembering the words.

Folks wrote me and left me voice messages threatening to take me to “Fist City.” Ultimately, I realized two things. First, those people considered her to be family, so why wouldn’t they be mad at some hack with a notebook? Second, I sure wish I had seen her in her prime. Her voice even then was still a thing of utter beauty, and her charisma filled the room.

Lynn understood her power’s source. The New York Times, in an obituary, quoted her from the 1993 book “Finding Her Voice,” about women in country music. “I think I reach people because I’m with ’em, not apart from ’em,” she said.

She had a long history in the valley. In the Salem Magazine’s fall 2018 issue, Mike Stevens wrote of Lynn’s 1969 appearance in town, ushering in a city tradition, the annual Salem rodeo. That year, though, it was called the Loretta Lynn Championship Rodeo, and the singer rolled out with her band on the back of a flatbed truck to perform a few songs at intermission. Advertising from that year billed her as the “World’s Number ONE Female Country Singer.” Onetime Roanoke Valley radio man Herm Reavis told Stevens about Lynn’s regular visits in that era to WSLS (now called 94.9 Star Country WSLC-FM) and her under-the-radar stops at the Salem VA to perform for patients.

The Loretta Lynn Rodeo ran for five years at the Salem Civic Center.

No doubt dozens of American cities have stories about her visits there. She remained on top for years, despite taking real chances with her music.

“I’ve had eight of my songs banned, and all eight went to No. 1!” she said in a 1987 interview with the San Diego Union. “As soon as I heard one of my songs got banned, I knew it would go to the top of the charts!

“I was saying things girls weren’t supposed to say, but I didn’t realize they weren’t supposed to say it because I got married at 13 and had kids. I hadn’t been out in the world and hadn’t realized I’d upset people. I think everybody was taking the pill but me, and I’ve got the family to prove it!”

Her 1975 song, “The Pill,” was one of the Lynn hits that country radio would not play. Lynn recorded the number, which Lorene Allen, Don McHan and T.D. Bayless had co-written, but her record label, MCA, reportedly held back its release for several years. According to an AP article about Lynn and the song’s impact at the time, she wrote in her 1976 autobiography that women loved the song, but men — particularly men in the radio industry — were scared of it.

“It’s like a challenge to the men’s way of thinking,” she wrote in that book, “A Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

The AP’s Kristen M. Hall noted that men in country music sang about abortion, premarital sex and divorce in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but it was rare that women could sing about the same subjects. Hall, quoting from the song, wrote that Lynn said birth control was a way for women to protect themselves.

“The feelin’ good comes easy now/Since I’ve got the pill/It’s gettin’ dark it’s roostin’ time/Tonight’s too good to be real/Oh, but daddy don’t you worry none/’Cause mama’s got the pill,” Lynn sang.

There are a lot of women in the country music world who owe her a debt and acknowledge it — Reba McEntire, Margo Price, Ashley McBryde, The Chicks and Miranda Lambert have made plenty of their own noise.

We’re all better off for her talent and influence.