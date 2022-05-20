cutNscratch: SoRo restaurant/music spot goes hybrid

After five years running the brick-and-mortar Charlie’s Rock & Roll Diner, on Franklin Road, proprietor Charlie Hamill was ready to change it up.

His restaurant, bar and music venue with a food truck for a kitchen had made it through the pandemic, but he was worn out. Hamill, who said he doesn’t have a business partner or family to help him with the venture, decided on a hybrid model.

The result: He’s rolling out with the food truck more often and doing far fewer hours at the diner. The restaurant will still be open on a lot of weekends and possibly some week days with a full menu, but will focus on nights with live music and private events, Hamill said. You can get the idea tonight, when glam rock cover band Glam’r Kiti plays the room, or on Friday, when Five Dollar Shake is scheduled. It’s an $8 cover for each. Follow the music schedule or book the room for a private event at rockandrolldiner.net.

Hamill said the business did well during the pandemic, but he was feeling the same pressures familiar to other restaurateurs.

“I just got to the point where I was having a hard time keeping staff,” he said. “It was hard to find cooks who could execute things that way that I execute them, and that’s a really important component of it. You can get cooks, and I had cooks, and they were good, but I just didn’t have enough good ones. I felt like the food was suffering, and if someone doesn’t show up, its always got to be me that’s in there, and I’m already working 50 hours that week on business stuff and everything else.”

Having recently turned 55, 10 of those with the truck, he made this calculation: “I think I need to find another way to do this whole thing and find some time for my health and my sanity.”

When the diner is open, it will be as usual, with food, alcohol and live music, just not as often. Meanwhile, fans of Hamill’s burgers, cheesesteaks, tacos and pulled pork sandwiches can look out for the diner truck. Hamill said he is looking to take advantage of Roanoke’s spot off I-81 to route in touring acts on weeknights.

“This is a good venue to sit and listen, as well as rock out and party,” he said.

Lyrics on the Lake canceledA longstanding Smith Mountain Lake-area original music and charity event is off the books this year.

Lyrics on the Lake Songwriting Festival, which in most years since 2012 has taken place at multiple venues, announced on its Facebook page this week that due to “unforeseen circumstances, the festival and open mic competition is canceled for 2022.”

Last year, the event’s volunteer organizers noted that with about 200 performers’ help it had raised $100,000 for such charities as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Central and Southwest Virginia.

Lyrics on the Lake spokesman Brent Jones, in an email exchange, wrote that a new and local group is taking over for the Nashville-based non-profit Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation, which had previously overseen the event. The new organization has yet to receive its nonprofit status, and though it may have been approved before the festival was scheduled in June, the group wasn’t sure and didn’t want to leave performers without gigs, in case it had to cancel later, according to a news release that Jones sent on Friday afternoon. Look for the event next year, he said.

Go to this column at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see the entire news release.

For immediate release:

Songwriters Festival Canceled

For eight of the last nine years, taking one year off for Covid, the Smith Mountain Lake area has enjoyed the Lyrics On The Lake Songwriters Festival every June. Due to a delay encountered in some organizational changes, the Festival will not be able to be held this year.

The Festival has been put on each year by local volunteers, for the benefit of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg. Until now, it has operated under the auspices of The Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation, a Nashville non-profit organization which provides resources for artists and entrepreneurs in the music industry. Earlier this year, the Festival was put in the hands of a newly-formed local association with a heart for the children of our community. It was anticipated that this new association would have its non-profit status approved by this time, but that has not materialized as yet.

Brent Jones, spokesman for the Festival, says it is still possible the approvals could come in time, but there is little certainty of that. “We are excited to now have all aspects of our Festival based here at home, but it has left us with a bit of a speed bump. We didn’t want to wait any longer in making the decision of whether to go ahead or cancel, because our songwriters need enough notice to book other performances. It wouldn’t have been fair to them to wait any later than this. We apologize to the community and to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, but we don’t want to take any chances with the legalities of a non-profit status.”

Jones notes that, when the Festival resumes next year, it will be the same group of local volunteers bringing you the same quality, professional songwriting talent from around the nation, again raising money for the children of our community. The only difference will be a new Festival name and logo.

