cutNscratch: Sparking up FloydFest memories, new local music

Lots of folks watched on Facebook and read in these pages last week about the impending FloydFest move. The festival, which has been in the same spot off the Blue Ridge Parkway since it began in 2002, next year will leave that leased space for its own, larger, self-contained Floyd County property that is significantly closer to Roanoke.

This is such a big move on multiple levels. The event’s CEO, John McBroom, calls it “our homecoming,” and by that he means it’s for all the folks who have come there most years and feel like it’s part of their personal traditions. For me, the tradition has been 87% about reporting, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t love that spot and the memories it has sparked across two decades.

I didn’t make it to the first three FloydFests, but was there in 2005 for the one called “Rock of Ages.” Ani DiFranco was the headliner, with other acts including Corey Harris, Asylum Street Spankers, Hot Tuna and an up-and-coming act called The Avett Brothers on the bill. With rare exceptions, we have had reporters and photographers working up there ever since, and I only missed one. The Patrick County property is burned into the memory banks, and I’ll be ready to feel all the feels, as the kids say, when driving off the parkway and onto the long, winding, rural gravel road that connects the rest of the world to the coolest thing happening on the last weekend of July.

Congrats to McBroom, festival co-founder Kris Hodges, and the whole team up there, though, because they have ensured this event is going to be viable for decades to come, if the world doesn’t end.

If you’re keeping score at home, this year will mark the 20th time folks have gathered there for the world arts and music festival. The 2020 version got coronavirused out. This one, dubbed “Heartbeat,” features Lake Street Dive and Turnpike Troubadours atop the bill.

The return of Crobar Cane Used to be, Roanoke southern rock and blues band Crobar Cane was ubiquitous in the valley, including a long stint as the first band to hold down the Tuesday residency at Martin’s Downtown. The band never completely went away, but with front man Adam Rutledge pursuing a solo career over the past few years, it lay fallow, more or less.

Crobar fans can take heart in this news: The band is releasing a new EP, “Leaf on a Highway,” July 1, and will celebrate it with a gig at the Salem Fair that evening. The original lineup of Rutledge (guitar/vocals), Jason Weeks (guitar), Jay Gladden (bass), Brett Fulghum (drums) and Roger Rutledge (keys) plans to play only about four shows a year, so if you want to see them soon, best get to the fair.

The idea was just to have a good time, Weeks said in a message exchange.

“We kinda just got together to write and it went well and we had a lot of fun,” he said.

The EP is a riff-heavy, hard-rocking affair that has Gov’t Mule vibes, and it’s a well-mixed collection, too.

Say hi to The BarbirdsSpeaking of July 1 debuts … Annabelle’s Curse, from Bristol, has been a popular band in these parts, with a resume that includes a 2014 top two finish in FloydFest’s annual On the Rise contest. The goth-Americana group is still at it, but three band members — singer Carly Booher Edwards, Zack Edwards, and Andrew Clark — have a new project with Fritz & Co.’s Logan Fritz and Neal Reid, and Dave Kinder.

It’s called The Barbirds, and its got a classic country vibe. The new band’s lead single, “Hometown Bar,” drops on July 1, and the band will play a free show to fete the record that day at Bristol Hotel’s Lumac Rooftop Bar, on the Virginia side. Follow the band via facebook.com/carlyandthebarbirds.

