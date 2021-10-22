cutNscratch: Streaming the music of John Hinckley Jr.

Hope for romantic attention has sparked many aspiring musical performers. Would-be presidential assassin John Hinckley Jr. might have tried that first, in hopes of a better result.
Hinckley was looking to gain actress Jodie Foster’s attention when in 1981 he fired a .22 caliber revolver on President Ronald Reagan's entourage, hitting the president and three others, while gravely wounding Reagan staffer James Brady. A federal jury ultimately found him not guilty due to insanity, and for 34 years he was housed in a Washington D.C. psychiatric hospital.
Hinckley was released to live in Williamsburg five years ago, with multiple restrictions, and in September, a judge ruled that he may live freely — only without a gun, and may he not contact his victims' families or Foster, over whom he had obsessed after watching her in the movie "Taxi Driver," according to multiple published reports.
U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman said that Hinckley, 66, has displayed no symptoms of active mental illness, no violent behavior and no interest in weapons since 1983, according to the Associated Press.
Now Hinckley is making news with his tracks on Spotify. Your columnist absolutely could not help himself, hitting “play” on the Hinckley page. And wow, the feeling is surreal.
On the first track, "We Have Got That Chemistry," it sounds like he has hired a credible honky-tonk bar band to back him, with a pedal steel guitar player filling up a lot of space in the train-chug shuffle of a love song. Given what we know about Hinckley's history, this one hits way too creepy.
But the second track, the Americana-esque "Never Ending Quest," is captivating in its way. It's simply Hinckley, accompanying himself on guitar, singing in a thin, nasally voice, lines including these:
"I have got my poetry / I have got my songs / To see me through the lonely nights / To help me to be strong."
We're not looking at groundbreaking stuff here, to put it nicely. It's relatable enough, though.
For sure, Hinckley spent a lot of time alone, especially beginning in 1982 at a facility that New York magazine described as "a dilapidated Victorian campus encircled by lawns, set amid the poorest neighborhoods of D.C. … [with] a long history of squalid conditions and inhumane treatment (and housed a collection of preserved brains and brain tissue spanning 100 years). … one of 2,000 inpatients — 'too many people prone to violence held in close quarters with too little supervision' … "
After moving in with his mother five years ago, New York magazine reported that he was taking Zoloft daily, for depression, and Risperdal, for psychosis, under her supervision.
The doctors at St. Elizabeth's Hospital had settled more or less on what they called an imperfect and likely changing diagnosis of "schizotypal personality, with a subset of connected and interlocking disorders, including borderline personality, depression, and narcissism," according to the 2016 New York magazine piece.
Frankly, I would hope for more interesting lyrics, given all that. Instead, it's a lot of cheesy sets of love couplets with titles including "Everything Is Gonna Be Alright" and "Love Will See You Through" — all of which absolutely made me think of him obsessing over a 12-year-old Foster playing a prostitute with Robert DeNiro's murderous psychopath cabbie Travis Bickle, whose character doctors said also influenced Hinckley's actions.
Hinckley's mother died in August, at 95. After her son nearly assassinated a president and inspired (for a time) a tougher gun law, laws about mental health and crime changed. If something like this were to happen today, it's safe to say there would be only incarceration, and no Spotify, iTunes or YouTube streams, in the shooter's future.
That said, I'll leave you with one more lyric from "Never Ending Quest."
"I am like a dancing bear / trained to be the best / I am on a never-ending quest / I can smile a little now / Things are going good / I always have to be on guard / That is understood."