cutNscratch: Streaming the music of John Hinckley Jr.

Hope for romantic attention has sparked many aspiring musical performers. Would-be presidential assassin John Hinckley Jr. might have tried that first, in hopes of a better result.

Hinckley was looking to gain actress Jodie Foster’s attention when in 1981 he fired a .22 caliber revolver on President Ronald Reagan's entourage, hitting the president and three others, while gravely wounding Reagan staffer James Brady. A federal jury ultimately found him not guilty due to insanity, and for 34 years he was housed in a Washington D.C. psychiatric hospital.

Hinckley was released to live in Williamsburg five years ago, with multiple restrictions, and in September, a judge ruled that he may live freely — only without a gun, and may he not contact his victims' families or Foster, over whom he had obsessed after watching her in the movie "Taxi Driver," according to multiple published reports.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman said that Hinckley, 66, has displayed no symptoms of active mental illness, no violent behavior and no interest in weapons since 1983, according to the Associated Press.

Now Hinckley is making news with his tracks on Spotify. Your columnist absolutely could not help himself, hitting “play” on the Hinckley page. And wow, the feeling is surreal.