cutNscratch: That time Aaron Carter played Martin's

There is nothing to match the energy that a group of young women can bring when they are witnessing a crush in concert.

Martin's Downtown would not necessarily come to mind when it comes to that type scenario. But Roanoke, just off I-81, is what is known in the show booking business as a routing city, easily accessible and close enough to larger cities that it can fill a tour's empty scheduling slot.

So singer and rapper Aaron Carter's bus sat idling on Luck Avenue on April 22, 2013. It had been 13 years since Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, released his second album, "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)." The title track and a cover of "I Want Candy" helped that recording sell millions, and a role on "Lizzie McGuire" the next year put the blonde-haired Carter, not yet old enough to drive, into teen dream status.

Samantha Fleisher, 29, of Roanoke, remembers standing outside the restaurant at Luck and 1st Street, peering in the window, trying to get a peek beyond the bus's tinted windows, to see a performer she had idolized for more than a decade.

Once inside, she and a sold-out Monday night crowd finally saw their man, emerging from the kitchen to perform.

"It’s really small in Martin’s," Fleisher said in a Friday phone call. "… It was packed in there, and it was mainly women and it was nuts, like everyone was going crazy, singing, jumping up and down. It was like one big Aaron Carter party. We were all freaking out. When you think of girls going crazy over a boy band, it was like girls were literally going crazy over Aaron Carter. And we were like, 18-19."

Fleisher knew by that time that Carter was no longer the star he had been. After all, he had played to 6,130 screaming girls and their parents at Salem Civic Center in the summer of 2001. Then-Roanoke Times reporter Ralph Berrier Jr. wrote:

"Carter's singing was OK, but not exceptional. His voice is obviously changing and tends to sound a little nasal when he tries for those high notes he was nailing as a precocious 11-year-old. Boy, does gettin' old stink or what?"

He was a couple of years out of rehab by 2013, and subsequent albums had not made anywhere near the dent that "Aaron's Party" had. A family reality show, "House of Carters," and a 5th-place finish on "Dancing With the Stars" were highlights. A couple of arrests, and rehab at the Betty Ford Center were not.

The crowd of thousands from Salem was now 200 by the time he hit Roanoke, at $15 a ticket.

"It was a pretty low [payment] guarantee by most standards, on my end," venue proprietor Jason Martin said. "They just wanted the ticket sales, basically. We didn’t have a lot of personal interaction with him. A little bit. He was friendly, but we didn’t have any deep conversation.

He stayed on his tour bus most of the day, Martin recalled by phone this week.

"He came in, did his thing, played about an hour," Martin said. "The crowd was definitely 95% young female. They were screaming and loving it. They had a VIP package we sold a whole bunch of tickets to. They got to meet him, get a signed 8x10 [photo], all that good stuff you know.

"I remember it being a fun show. It was kind of a big deal and it went super smooth."

Fleisher did not go to the Salem show, but she wouldn't miss the one at Martin's. She made a new friend there, Ryan Mooney, who was then a bouncer at Martin's. She said he let her onstage with Carter.

"He looked like really good," she said of the star. "He looked sober. He had high energy. He really put on a good show. I still talk about it all the time with my friends. Me and Ryan always talk about it, every time we see each other."

Mooney remembered in a message exchange that it was an easy, drama-free night, other than having to keep some of the women away from him in the relatively intimate setting.

"This particular show he just got out of rehab and we were told under no circumstances was he to have alcohol or drugs around him or offered to him," Mooney wrote.

He and Fleisher messaged each other when they heard that Carter had died on Nov. 5, at 34. Published news sources reported that he was found in a bathtub at his home north of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported that a coroner had performed an autopsy, but chemical tests were pending before authorities would declare a cause of death.

He left behind one child, a son that according to US Weekly was born Nov. 2, 2021.

Carter, on an episode of TV show "The Doctors," had said he was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

"It’s like a really sad story," Fleisher said. "… I know that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and anxiety and depression and stuff, and I just think it’s super sad to watch him spiral the way that he did. And he has a son … so it’s just really sad for that family that he wasn’t able to get the help that he deserved or needed.

"Me and Ryan are actually gonna go get a beer in Aaron Carter’s honor, to like celebrate him, celebrate his life. We have to do it this weekend."