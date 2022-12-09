cutNscratch: The Floyd Country Store launches streaming TV

Making it up U.S. 221 to The Floyd Country Store for shows is not always a logistical hop and skip. What's more, the venue's 275 capacity (175 for seated shows) means that concerts can and do sell out quickly.

The Crooked Road icon has a workaround: streaming TV. See for yourself at floydcountrystore.tv.

Those like your columnist who wanted to make the Darrell Scott solo performance can find it there. Other shows and/or single-song performances from Laurie Lewis & The Right Hands, Dedicated Men of Zion, Lonesome River Band, The Seldom Scene, Bill & The Belles and High Fidelity are online there, as well — online and via The Floyd Country Store TV app, available on your smart phone.

The production values are outstanding, so if you were to cast it to your fancy TVs, you could enjoy from the couch. If your living room has a hardwood floor, you could cast any number of Friday Night Jamborees, then get your dance steps going.

Many cataloged performances there include one of my favorites, Tim O'Brien's solo performance of the old "Working On A Building." Get a free trial at the site (and consider shelling out $9.99 a month or $99 for a year) and see what's happening, with plenty more to come.

No heartbreak in San Remo

Roanoke resident Sam Austin emailed to report that he received the Special Mention honor in a singer/songwriter competition at San Remo, Italy.

Austin wrote that he traveled there for the November competition, where his "Break My Heart" was the only English language song recognized. Sixty people from around the world entered. Austin wrote that contest winner Maria Silvina Orozco wants to record his song.

"I can’t wait to hear her version of Break My Heart — we’ve been WhatsApping between Roanoke and Ulaanbaatar Mongolia, where she performs at the Kempinski Hotel Khan Palace," he wrote.

See and hear Austin perform his song, then go to the end to hear Orozco sing, at youtu.be/AaZZSsEB-oQ.

Music video

A truly fascinating singer/songwriter/guitarist artist/podcaster, Abe Partridge, played a Sunday afternoon show Dec. 4. The guy knocked me out with his fingerpicking and lyricism (and a vocal style that pulls them both together). Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see and hear him perform "Colors."

The show opener was Forrest Baldwin, who used to play out a ton around Roanoke before heading off in different directions. He's back in town and has a studio called Tribal Sounds, and here's hoping he plays out a little more in the months and years to come. Go to the web for his "Good Time."