cutNscratch: The Guard does an anniversary gig; Miss Tess hits the Spot on Kirk; Tuesday Tunes resumes

Wednesday nights at The Coffee Pot Roadhouse are family time for members of bluegrass band The Guard, their friends and fans.

On the next one, the crew will celebrate 23 years.

The band lineup has changed over the years, and audience members have come and gone. But the core experience remains the same, Norma McNeil said.

You can find McNeil up near the stage most nights, shooting videos. She also bakes the cakes that are a signature part of mid-week fun at The Coffee Pot. In a recent phone call, she said she has been coming out to see the band for six years.

“I lost my husband, it will be eight years in December,” McNeil said. “This friend of mine kept wanting me to come to The Coffee Pot. I said, ‘I don’t like bluegrass.’”

But one Wednesday, something upset her and she needed an outlet. McNeil texted her friend: “I’ll see you there.” That launched a new tradition for her.

“I have missed three Wednesdays in six years” since then, she said. “They are just super guys, and I’m a diehard bluegrass fan now.”