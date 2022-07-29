cutNscratch: The schtick of Lewis; Harvester shows feature John Moreland, Nikki Lane; Berglund books Alton Brown, Mannheim Steamroller; new Anya Hinkle music; Broadway in the valleys

We’re not in the prediction business here at the cutNscratch desk. But when we’re right, we’re right.

From last week’s column about a wacky week in pop culture: “Bet Aaron Lewis will do his bit to add to this week’s weirdness when he takes the stage in front of a sold out Dr Pepper Park crowd on Saturday. Lewis is anti-vax, pro-Putin, anti-Bruce Springsteen and pro-Tucker Carlson (whom he considered to be a ‘news’ show, he told the L.A. Times), and videos show him talking about that stuff onstage.”

That’s fine, thanks to freedom of speech, but the other side of that is the speaker can be fairly judged as full of it, I wrote here a week ago today.

Well, country-rocker Lewis did go on a rant at Dr Pepper Park, and you can see it here — youtu.be/4186-750Wm8. A friend sent me a link.

“We have all lost our connection with the Constitution, because if we knew the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, we would know that it clearly states that it is our responsibility as we the people to take back a country governed by tyrannical people [unintelligible] have no business whatsoever as the representatives of us,” he said.

Bless his heart, he must have been talking about the Declaration of Independence, our national blueprint for dividing ourselves from the British monarchy. The Bill of Rights, ratified 15 years after that, was about the rights of the white men who lived in what was then a recently formed country still trying to organize itself after the failed Articles of Confederation.

Unfortunately, Lewis did not follow up with a discussion of the Constitution’s system of checks and balances. Instead, as he sat on a stool, lighting a cigarette, he rambled among multiple topics including treasonous politicians in Washington, D.C. — he didn’t name names, but he said he could almost smell them in the Roanoke air — China’s complicity in the United States’ fentanyl epidemic and more in what turned out to be the introduction to his hit laundry list of grievances, “Am I The Only One.”

Where things really got weird was when he discussed scraping “all the seeds out like a cucumber” to discuss male-to-female gender reassignment surgery.

“You know what? You’re still a man that’s just f——— self-mutilated himself,” Lewis said, to raucous cheering. “And you can do all that, and I will stand up for you because I believe in your freedom to do that even though I don’t agree with you at all.”

The difference between the “idiots that choose to spout all their anti-American, anti-family, anti-everything b———-” and Lewis, he opined, is that “…[t]hey want to shut us up and shut us down. And I want to fight for the same f——— freedoms that they love. The ability to say that and not have the government show up at your door the next f——— day. But this is our country, not the government’s. We have every right to remove them.”

He didn’t mention how he would exercise that right, though voting is the only legal method. Still, he doesn’t seem to think that voting worked last time.

Aside from the part where he goes all transphobic before saying he would stand up for their rights — see you at the next Pride rally, Aaron — most of his speech was recycled from other shows and interviews that I have seen and/or read.

In other words: It’s schtick. He of all people should know that the government is not coming to his door. Even Ted Nugent, who makes Lewis sound like a Cub Scout, didn’t have to worry about that — except for the time he used battlefield terms regarding the Obama administration during an NRA convention speech, adding that if Obama won re-election, Nugent would wind up “dead or in jail.” The Secret Service did have a chat with him, but he remains alive and free.

He certainly is out there making dollars off the schtick, too, with a very accomodating venue and crowd a week ago in Roanoke. No canceling here. Lewis is smart enough to understand the difference, even if he doesn’t know the difference between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

John Moreland, Nikki Lane to HarvesterA couple of singer/songwriters who are flying high on Americana/roots radars are coming to Rocky Mount.

Harvester Performance Center announced this week that John Moreland will play the room on Nov. 6. Nikki Lane will be there on Nov. 30.

Both have new music. Pick up Sunday’s Extra to read a glowing review of Moreland’s new album, “Birds in the Ceiling,” and check it out at johnmoreland.bandcamp.com. Lane’s “Denim & Diamonds” is due on Sept. 23, and you can hear its “Black Widow” and “First High” via newwst.com/denimanddiamondsEM.

Alton Brown, Mannheim Steamroller to BerglundNow for something somewhat different: A foodie and TV star will bring his Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Nov. 17. Mannheim Steamroller, a Christmas season tradition at Berglund, will hit the theater on Dec. 2. Get tix for both at berglundcenter.live.

New from Anya HinkleFolk Alley online premiered onetime Blacksburg resident Anya Hinkle’s latest single, a gorgeous collaboration with Japanese banjo player Akira Satake. Check out “Coming Home” at bit.ly/anyahinklecominghome. The Asheville, North Carolina, resident doesn’t get back here often enough. She will be at the Ol’ Front Porch Music Festival, in Oriental, North Carolina, on Oct. 1. Road trip?

Broadway in the valleysBerglund Center announced the 2022-23 Broadway In Roanoke season, featuring “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Annie,” “Legally Blonde” and “My Fair Lady” will play its theater. Go to berglundcenter.live/broadway to learn more. At Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center, Broadway in Blacksburg will present “Anastasia” and “Hairspray,” with tickets available Aug. 4 via artscenter.vt.edu or the Moss box office.