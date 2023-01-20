cutNscratch: Touring the new FloydFest property

Lots of excitement and lots of questions have sprung up around the new FloydFest site, in Check.

At the cutNscratch desk, we’ve been looking to tour the property for quite a while. But these pesky Extra editor duties have been jumping in the way repeatedly. So it was on Jan. 12, I again had to cancel a plan to visit.

Fortunately, The Roanoke Times’ intrepid photographer Scott Yates made it on up as planned, and he returned with some nice video, along with answers to questions that we had cooked up.

In particular, I was curious about the plans to handle traffic from U.S. 221 on the (extra) long weekend of July 26-30. FloydFest Chief Operating Officer Sam Calhoun noted the festival’s 20-year relationship with both the Virginia Department of Transportation and Blue Ridge Parkway officials. They have become friends, he said, with FloydFest and VDOT officials holding “dozens of meetings over many months” to make sure getting in and out will be no problem.

“We’re pulling out all the stops, spending a lot of money to make sure that our road system on the interior of the property is able to withstand all types of weather, all types of vehicles,” Calhoun said.

Elsewhere on a video that Yates produced and you can see at this column on roanoke.com/entertainment/music, Calhoun discusses relationships with FloydFest’s new neighbors, and festival co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Kris Hodges talks about some of what festivalgoers can expect once they’re settled in on the new site. We’ve posted a photo gallery here, too.

Goodbye to David Crosby

The obituary for rock music legend David Crosby dominates the print portion of this page today. We interviewed Crosby in 2019, before he played what would be his final Jefferson Center show. He imparted this wisdom:

“The real truth of it is, we don’t know how much time we’ve got. Maybe you’ve got two weeks. Maybe you’ve got 10 years. What you do know is this: The significant part about that time, however long that time is, is what you do with it. It’s how you treat it. Is it valuable? Yes, it’s valuable. It’s the most valuable commodity you have — time. What you do with it? Well, that defines who you are.”