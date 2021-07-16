cutNscratch: Tuesday Tunes nears hunger-fighting goal as series approaches its end

In that spirit, let’s talk again about someone who shows up frequently in this spot, hip-hop performer Byron “Poe” Mack. The rapper, producer, DJ and promoter is at it again, in a video with North Carolina partner Cesar Comanche. Check out their collab, “Stillborn,” at youtu.be/nm9gdev-iD0. It’s the stalking horse from upcoming album “A Promise Not To Sting.”

Mack, a Salemite, has been spitting for decades, having first come to attention as one-half of the Mack Jones duo. Without leaving the valley, and while working a day gig, Mack has built a wide-ranging network in the East Coast’s hip-hop world, which often finds him touring in the Northeast, and recording with the likes of Comanche and Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit, a living legend of N.C. hip-hop. 9th Wonder helmed this track.

Another hard-working figure in the valley’s hip-hop scene, Dan Lewin, directed the video, which he shot in Raleigh, North Carolina.

These guys aren’t kids, but they still work hard at something they love. And you’ve got to love it to keep doing it year after year. What’s more, most of us have to keep doing it year after year to get good at it. Let that be a lesson.