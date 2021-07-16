cutNscratch: Tuesday Tunes nears hunger-fighting goal as series approaches its end

One of the great good-doings of recent months is coming to an end on Aug. 3.
Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia, a livestreamed concert that served as a mini-telethon of sorts, and a response to COVID-19, will ’cast its last on that day.
The 15-minute event will stretch to 90 minutes in a concert that you can see at Third Street Coffeehouse’s Facebook page, bit.ly/thirdstreetFB. Greg Trafidlo & Friends will headline.
The goal when the series started in May 2020 was simply to see how such an event might help Feeding Southwest Virginia, which has been in the hunger game for 40 years. But Third Street Coffeehouse organizer Bob Schmucker, who spearheaded the campaign, eventually saw that a goal of $20,000 was realistic. That’s enough to provide 100,000 meals. Schmucker said Thursday that the series was about $200 from reaching that figure.
Schmucker wanted to meet the pandemic’s challenges, including plant closings, unemployment and, in particular, food insecurity.
“This was the music community’s response to the crisis of our lifetimes,” Schmucker said. “Most of the musicians had no other place to play, so they were glad to have a place to play, but they were more glad to be able to do something that was positive in response to this. In a time where everything was bad news, this was something where people felt good about … making a difference.”
Feeding Southwest Virginia, affiliated with Feeding America, started in 1981 to gather food for the hungry. It channels more than $33 million worth of food and grocery products through a network of 380 partner programs in the region’s 26 counties and nine cities, according to a news release that Schmucker sent.
“It takes a community to feed a community,” Feeding Southwest Virginia’s president and CEO, Pamela Irvine, said in a written statement. “Feeding Southwest Virginia is so thankful for the support from 3rd Street Coffeehouse and all of their amazing artists and we are so excited to celebrate their push to help us provide 100,000 meals through Tuesday Tunes. We are grateful and proud to have them as a partner in the region.”
Schmucker played most of the weekly mini-shows from early May to early July 2020, but since then he has brought on about three dozen performers from the valleys, along with national-level folkie Tom Paxton.
The coffeehouse, in the basement of Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 Mountain Ave. S.W., is in its 35th year. The venue is easing back into regular shows for live audiences.
New video featuring
Poe MackI hope people got the overall meaning of my last column, when I wrote about dinosaur rockers coming to Roanoke. No, it wasn’t meant to be pejorative. These are professional musicians who, despite society’s ageism, keep working hard to entertain people. (Disclaimer: I’ll be 57 on my next birthday, so I’m a dinosaur journalist, and best believe this species seems headed for extinction.)
In that spirit, let’s talk again about someone who shows up frequently in this spot, hip-hop performer Byron “Poe” Mack. The rapper, producer, DJ and promoter is at it again, in a video with North Carolina partner Cesar Comanche. Check out their collab, “Stillborn,” at youtu.be/nm9gdev-iD0. It’s the stalking horse from upcoming album “A Promise Not To Sting.”
Mack, a Salemite, has been spitting for decades, having first come to attention as one-half of the Mack Jones duo. Without leaving the valley, and while working a day gig, Mack has built a wide-ranging network in the East Coast’s hip-hop world, which often finds him touring in the Northeast, and recording with the likes of Comanche and Patrick “9th Wonder” Douthit, a living legend of N.C. hip-hop. 9th Wonder helmed this track.
Another hard-working figure in the valley’s hip-hop scene, Dan Lewin, directed the video, which he shot in Raleigh, North Carolina.
These guys aren’t kids, but they still work hard at something they love. And you’ve got to love it to keep doing it year after year. What’s more, most of us have to keep doing it year after year to get good at it. Let that be a lesson.
Oh, and while we’re at it, my email address is tad.dickens@roanoke.com, for any young performers working to get themselves out there. Trying not to be ageist to the whippersnappers among us.
