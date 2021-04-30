cutNscratch: Virtual guitar fest at Radford; Blue Ridge JAM on PBS; Festival in the Park dates

Radford University’s 20th International Guitar Festival is back on the entertainment schedule, but online.
The annual event, canceled last year due to COVID-19, can be found at radford.edu/guitarfest. It again features its typically high octane lineup, with Jorge Caballero — a superstar on the instrument — atop the bill.
Guitar duo Khytar 12.6., Mesut Ozgen with violinist Cihat Askin, Thomas Viloteau, and Las Flamencas (featuring a vocalist and a flamenco dancer) round out the bill. You may watch right now, for free, as usual.
Peruvian guitarist Cabellero is both the youngest musician and the only guitarist to win the Naumburg International Competition Award, which is comparable to a Pulitzer Prize for musicians, according to the festival website. That prize is among many, with critical praise coming from all corners.
For sure. the cat is burning. All of the cats are, in fact, on a webpage full of prerecorded performances that look and sound excellent.
Robert Trent, the university’s classical guitar guru, said in a news release that he expects the festival to return next year for live audiences.
“Given the circumstances I’m relieved and gratified that all of the people involved in doing the festival this way were willing to help,” Trent said in the news release. “It took more effort on everyone’s part to make it happen as a virtual event, and I’m grateful to everyone who assisted. The results are spectacular.”
Young pickers on the tube
The Blue Ridge PBS show “Buzz,” which focuses on nonprofit organizations, will feature the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) group at 9 p.m. Saturday.
“Buzz” teamed with Friends of the Blue Ridge to host the group of mountain music pickers and singers, ages 11 to 17, at sessions recorded in March at 5 Points Music Sanctuary and the Rural Retreat Depot, show organizer Michael Hemphill said in an email exchange.
The hour-long show “celebrates cultural arts along the Blue Ridge Parkway, focusing on how musical traditions are being passed along to the next generation through community JAM programs,” according to a news release from JAM headquarters, in Independence.
If you don’t have basic cable, or are like your columnist, with rabbit ears that don’t pick up the signal, you can stream the show from blueridgepbs.org. You’ll see and hear Sophia Puckett, 17, of Galax; Logan Thompson, 14, of Glade Spring; Graydon Shepherd, 12, of West Jefferson, North Carolina; Karlee Hamm, 13, of Lansing, North Carolina; and 11-year-old Savannah Hodges, of Wytheville.
These pickers, each of whom is involved in one of the more than 50 JAM programs in Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, already have played big events including FloydFest, Merlefest and HoustonFest, according to the news release.
Learn more about all these orgs at friendsbrp.org, buzz4good.org and jamkids.org.
Festival in the Park changes dates
The Star City’s signature family festival is now a Labor Day weekend event.
Festival in the Park, traditionally held on Memorial Day weekend at Elmwood Park, was of course canceled last year. It was the first time in 52 years that anything, including Elmwood’s renovation, knocked out the fun. Putting thousands of people so close together at the end of May wasn’t going to cut it this year, either, organizers decided.
The new dates are Sept. 3-5, and the event needs bands, artists, food vendors and more. Visit roanokefestival.com to learn more.
Blues Traveler canceled at Dr Pepper Park
A June 26 date became a conflict for the band Blues Traveler, which was scheduled to return to Dr Pepper Park, this time with JJ Grey & Mofro on the bill. The parties couldn’t work out a new date, so the show is off, venue owner Waynette Anderson said in an email.