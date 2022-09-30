cutNscratch: Web weirdness with Morgan Wade

Earth is very likely a worse place because of the World Wide Web. Entertainment, however, springs nonstop.

Take the case of Floyd-born country-rock singer Morgan Wade. Her star is ascendant, thanks in part to an earworm country top 40 single, “Wilder Days,” album “Reckless” and backing from the major record label Sony Nashville. Wade, in what surely would count as a minor matter in her career, stars in a video with Kip Moore, for his song “If I Was Your Lover.” Websites call it “steamy” and “sultry.” That’s not the kind of entertainment we’re talking about here.

Wade is very active and engaging on Twitter, so of course she posted a screenshot of a hilarious message that a “Sheryl Southworth” sent to Wade’s manager. First off, if the name Sheryl Southworth doesn’t scream “soap opera troublemaker,” my evil twin will murder me and I’ll come back to life and marry her. But that’s a side matter. Ms. Southworth, in a sign of true soap opera fanhood, appears unaware of the line between truth and acting. She also appears unaware of spelling, grammar and sentence construction rules (to be fair, we’re guilty of the same quite often).

The subject line reads: “i am attorney hired by kip moore soon to be wife” — and to give her credit, there is not a single capital letter in the entire message, so at least she isn’t shouting. Also, most punctuation within is apparently by accident. Newspapers et al use the Latin “sic” in brackets to show when something directly quoted is somehow off. Just assume [sic] applies to the whole message. Here are some highlights, ellipses ours:

“… mr,moore and miss wade just did a video thatis unsuitable for youtube plus it caused problems baetween s my client if i have to i will put a pfo order on ms. wadewitch will contain she cant com in with in a 1000 feet of kip asnsd they cant work together she dont obay it the order i will personally make sure she spend time in jail.ait worse that my client cant even listen to the song with out throwing up or even her hear morgan name withe out throwing up …”

The writer goes on to “highly guest” Wade stay away from Moore lest she file a lawsuit and “let the judvge make the decision”

Those are some nervous thumbs! See the entire thing at bit.ly/trollingwadeontwitter.

Wade, who likes to have a little fun online, commented in the thread: “Her real name is Bonnie lol. She messages me 4x a day telling me to die, and that I’m a whore. Hi Bonnie!”

This is what a measure of fame and “steamy” video work will get you! See the video in question at youtu.be/gEVsAtkpu0Q. And see Moore’s video for “Beer Money,” from a few years back with former Roanoker Gordana Ban, at youtu.be/JSgyvCan8qg. Southworth, or Bonnie, might look into hiring a Southwest Virginia-based private eye to keep an eye out for other possible video stars who might induce vomit sessions.

If you wanted to see and hear Wade headlining with her band at Jefferson Center but you don’t have tickets, you may now throw up. The Nov. 17 show is sold out.

New music with Southwest Virginia ties

It’s been a decade since Ross Flora left the Roanoke Valley for Nashville. The former member of The Kings, who worked a lot as a solo act, too, headed for Tennessee to pursue his musical dreams. The singer and guitarist has worked since then as a sideman for multiple touring acts and continues to hone his own material.

Flora recently released an EP, “Shoulders of Giants.” The seven-track record has modern country, outlaw and southern rock vibes. Find, stream and buy via checked.ffm.to/shouldersofgiants.

Mountain Fever Records, in the Floyd County burg of Willis, is constantly putting out new music that is worth catching if you are into bluegrass, country and Americana music. It’s too much to list, frankly, and that’s a great thing for a company full of good folks with an amazing studio in a beautiful spot.

One that caught our ears lately comes from mandolinist, singer and songwriter Thomas Cassell. He’s a Southwest Virginia guy (now Nashville-based), but we first heard him playing with a Knoxville, Tennessee, band called Circus No. 9. In a Circus show at The Spot on Kirk, and in another at Martin’s Downtown, Cassell showed a strong influence from the transcendant Matt Mundy, of Col. Bruce Hampton & The Aquarium Rescue Unit.

On his new Mountain Fever album, “What You Need to Prove,” he eschews channeling Mundy’s wilder excursions, in favor of song-serving and melody-making (either direction is a winner, btw). His band on the album includes Circus No. 9 bassist Vince Ilagan (aka Mr. Bryn Davies), guitarist Tim Stafford (Blue Highway, Alison Krauss), and singers Becky Buller and Dale Ann Bradley. Turns out the mandolin champion is a good songwriter, too, with a laid-back lead vocal style. Someone get him back to The Spot on Kirk.

Other good new releases from Mountain Fever include FloydFest favorite/Old Crow Medicine Show member Mason Via’s “New Horizons,” and “Somewhere Beyond,” from Breaking Grass.