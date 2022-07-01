cutNscratch: What murder ballads can tell us

Modern tech drives information at us with dizzying speed. It’s so much and happening so fast to keep up with. Humans didn’t evolve to handle it. At a time like the past week, social media is more of a hellscape than ever, and the mind begs to shut down.

But now is no time to shut down. Instead, it’s good to control the scroll, make it slower, try to glean something of value.

Here’s a piece of information that emerged after a June 24 court decision that we all know well by now:

According to the National Library of Medicine — online at pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34619735 — “Homicide is a leading cause of death during pregnancy and the postpartum period in the United States. Pregnancy and the postpartum period are times of elevated risk for homicide among all females of reproductive age.”

The publication’s abstract, citing a National Center for Health Statistics study from 2018 and 2019, assessed the deaths of women ages 10 to 44.

The statistics show more than 3.5 homicides per 100,000 women who were pregnant, or up to a year after giving birth. That is “16% higher than homicide prevalence among nonpregnant and nonpostpartum females of reproductive age … Homicide during pregnancy or within 42 days of the end of pregnancy exceeded all the leading causes of maternal mortality by more than twofold.”

That’s more murders than hemorrhage or placental disorders; such disorders as hypertension or preeclampsia-eclampsia; or sepsis and other infections, the documents show.

According to the Centers for Disease Control — via cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/births.htm — there were 3,613,647 births in 2020. Readers can do some rough math from there, to estimate how many pregnant women, or women who had only recently given birth, were murdered.

What does this have to do with music? You ask. Fair enough. Ever heard a murder ballad? If so, chances are that you heard one about a man killing a pregnant woman.

One of the most famous is “The Knoxville Girl,” descended so to speak from “Wexford Girl” and “The Oxford Girl,” ancient ballads that made their way over with European migration.

In “Wexford Girl,” the narrator sings: “I courted many a Wexford girl/With dark and roving eyes/I asked her for to marry me/And yes, was her reply … I asked her for to take a walk/ Our wedding day to appoint …”

That was a ruse. Within two more lines, he “broke a stake out of the fence/And beat this fair maid down.”

The “dark and roving eyes” are your hint at why. Those singing “The Oxford Girl” were more to the point: “Is it true what you hear, did he do it out of fear? Was the day drawing near when a child would start to show? Was it rage or shame or damage to his name?”

Another one from overseas made its way here. In “The Gosport Tragedy: or The Perjured Ship-Carpenter,” that carpenter seduced Molly, who said she was “too young” to wed, but soon he had “pressed her to make her comply” and with his “lewd desire he led her away.

“But when with child this young woman were … he led her through valleys and groves so deep; At length this maiden began to weep; Saying William, I fancy you’ve lead’st me astray; On purpose my innocent life to betray.

“He said that is true, and none you can save, for I all this night have been digging a grave …” He stabbed her to death, the ballad goes. Read all about it bit.ly/gosporttragedyprint.

If you know your mountain music, you’ve heard that song’s descendant, “Pretty Polly.” Dock Boggs and Ralph Stanley both sang incredibly haunting versions, with the Boggs version adding extra chill via frailed banjo.

Other murder ballads in which the victim was pregnant include “Omie Wise,” “Stella Kenney” and “Mary Thomson.” “Lizie Wan,” also called “Lucy Wan,” deals with pregnancy by incest, and the resulting murder.

After The Supreme Court, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, struck down the federal protections for abortion previously held in Roe v. Wade, 13 states’ so-called “trigger laws” banning abortion were scheduled to go into effect, according to multiple published reports.

Among them, there are no exceptions for rape or incest in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Arkansas and South Dakota. All of those states’ laws were enacted in this century, most of them in the past two or three years.

What verses might emerge from this new era of diminished choices?

