Dailey and Vincent return to NRCC for April concert

Tickets for the show will go on sale beginning Monday, March 14 at 8 a.m. Reserved seating tickets will be $35 and will be available for purchase online only at www.nr.edu/fiddle . General seating tickets will be $25 in advance and available online or in-person at the NRCC Business Office and Visitor Center in Dublin (cash and checks only for in-person sales). General seating tickets will be $30 when purchased at the door.

Five-time Grammy award winners individually, three-time Grammy award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award Winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. The concoction of the fantastically instinctive vocal blends of Dailey’s tenor and Vincent’s reedy harmonies has gained them well-deserved praise for their own distinctive style and worldwide recognition as American music gold. Dailey & Vincent has garnered world-wide attention with their first national, top-rated television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” on RFD TV and over 500 airings of their PBS special “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE—In Concert.” Their CD, Dailey & Vincent ALIVE, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts and remained at the top position for over 15 weeks. In 2017, the duo was inducted into the prestigious Grand Ole Opry, an exhibit in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame celebrating “A Decade of Dailey & Vincent – an All-American Music Journey,” along with other standout performances including their third appearance at Carnegie Hall, plus hosting their annual music festival LandFest in The Mountains in Hiawassee, Ga. Fans can also catch Dailey & Vincent appearing on the world-famous WSM, as they host their monthly radio program.