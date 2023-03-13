Country-rock singer Darius Rucker, who went from Hootie to "Wagon Wheel," is kicking off his latest tour in Roanoke.

Rucker, the former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman, hits Elmwood Park on June 15 to launch his "Starting Fires Tour." Drew Green will open the concert, which is part of the Budweiser Summer Series.

Tickets are $60 apiece, with $8 from each one sold going to locally based Life Ring Foundation's Fighting Kids Cancer initiative. Tickets are free to 6 and younger. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, via downtownroanoke.org/events.

Rucker pivoted to country music in 2008, after Hootie's run had ended, and his baritone was a great fit for the genre. He has released four Billboard No. 1 country albums since then, and scored such hits as "Don't Think I Don't Think About It," "Come Back Song" and the more recent "Beers and Sunshine." Sandwiched among those was "Wagon Wheel," an Old Crow Medicine Show number that Rucker made into one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time, according to publicity info for the show.

Speaking of Hootie & the Blowfish, the band is getting back together April 26-29 to play and and host its own Mexican beach event, HootieFest: The Big Splash, according to an email from Rucker's publicist.

Fighting Kids Cancer

The benefit aspect focuses on what Life Ring Foundation sees as a lack of funding, research and treatment options, nationally and locally, for children facing cancer and blood disease. The foundation and Carilion Clinic have combined to set what they call a big goal: They created the Fighting Kids’ Cancer initiative to raise money for a world-class pediatric treatment center in Carilion’s new cancer center. They are working to raise $20 million, and each $8 portion of a Rucker ticket purchase will go toward it.

Fighting Kids Cancer has another event on its fundraising calendar: JJ Redick, a Cave Spring High School graduate and former NBA player who is now a broadcaster, will host some VIP guests July 21-22 at Ballyhack Golf Club for golf, music, food and beverages.

Get more info at fightingkidscancer.com.