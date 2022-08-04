Daryl Hall, Todd Rundgren to play Elmwood

Are you a fan of TV show “Live from Daryl’s House?” So is its host, Daryl Hall. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member likes it so much, he’s taking it on the road.

The show stops at Elmwood Park’s amphitheater on Friday.

“It’s the best experience I’ve ever had,” said Hall, who got in the Rock Hall as one-half of Hall & Oates. “It shows what I really like about music. I love collaboration with different people. I love interaction. I like testing myself. I like spontaneity. I like that joy that happens when you get something right for the first time. All those elements come together in ‘Live at Daryl’s House.’”

The concert stage set that Hall designed will look like the long-running AXS TV show’s set, and his house band will be backing him. One of Hall’s favorite show guests — and a friend since his youth — will be onstage Friday, as well. Todd Rundgren will open the show, with the “Daryl’s House” band backing him, and he will join Hall to close the show.

“We’ve known each other since we were kids, and we enjoy each other’s company,” Hall said. “And he was the first person I thought of when I decided I was gonna go out with this tour, because I want to make it a very sort of communal, ‘Live from Daryl’s House’ kind of a show.

“… I already know how well it works and how we work together, and also the similarity of our musical outlook. He has a very eclectic outlook in music but coming from the same source, that Philly place that we come from. And we both expand upon that in our own ways, but in a lot of ways, the same way. So it’s very complementary.”

Hall, from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, moved to Philadephia after graduating high school, he told Philadelphia Magazine in April. There, he met John Oates, who became his musical partner. Philadelphia-area native Rundgren — a performer and producer whose own hits include “Hello It’s Me,” “Bang the Drum All Day” and “Can We Still Be Friends” — produced the duo’s third album, 1974’s “’War Babies.”

The hits didn’t begin until the next year, though, with “Sara Smile” from the duo’s “Daryl Hall & John Oates” album. It opened the path for millions in record sales and top singles including “Rich Girl,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “You Make My Dreams” and “One on One.” By then, MTV was on cable, and the duo was ubiquitous.

On a parallel track, Hall was doing solo recordings. Tracks from that part of his life are on “Before After,” an anthology that Hall released this year. It includes music from his first solo release, 1977’s “Sacred Songs,” which Robert Fripp (King Crimson) produced. It was in no way outlandish, even for the time, though with Fripp on guitar, it had experimental elements. The RCA record label withheld release for three years, according to Loudersound.com.

“They thought they had something tangible and something they were making money with and they didn’t want me to do anything different,” Hall said in a recent telephone call with The Roanoke Times. “The actual creation of the album, it was just fun. It was a joy to work with Robert. It was very freeing, because there were no boundaries. We just went for it.”

Hall, Rundgren and the Daryl’s House band have been touring all year. Hall will rejoin Oates for eight dates in September and October. The two have continued performing together frequently through the decades. Hall & Oates, by the way, played what was then called Roanoke Civic Center in April 1982. The venue, now called Berglund Center, booked the Elmwood concert.

“Most of the shows I’m doing [this year] are my shows,” Hall said. “So Hall & Oates, for a change, will be the aberration. So who knows, man, I might throw him off the stage.”