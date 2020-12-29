 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Devon Gilfillian, Brent Cobb, Keller & The Keels added to FloydFest lineup
0 comments

Devon Gilfillian, Brent Cobb, Keller & The Keels added to FloydFest lineup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DEVON_GILFILLIAN_-_Press_Photo_Fall_2019-0.tif

Devon Gilfillian

 Courtesy Across-the-Way Productions

Two Grammy-nominated acts have been added to the lineup for next year's FloydFest.

Soul man Devon Gilfillian and singer-songwriter Brent Cobb will both appear at FloydFest~Odyssey, scheduled for July 21-25, 2021.

Nashville-based Gilfillian's debut album "Black Hole Rainbow" earned a Grammy nomination in 2020 for best engineered album, non-classical. He has kept busy during the pandemic, recording and releasing two new albums. This fall, he re-recorded Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" in a project to raise funds for low-income communities and communities of color. His album "Freedom," with indie-rockers Illiterate Light, was released in November. Gilfillian previously played FloydFest in 2018.

Native Georgian Cobb blends country-soul and funk complemented by "deeply Southern lyrics," according to a news release from festival organizer Across-the-Way Productions. Cobb's 2016 effort "Shine on Rainy Day" was Grammy nominated for best Americana album.

Also announced for next year's festival are flat picker Larry Keel and his trio Keller & The Keels.

They join previously announced sets from the Avett Brothers, Sturgill Simpson, Old Crow Medicine Show, Turkuaz feat. Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, and others. 

Additional artists will be announced in January, according to the news release.

On Friday, ticket prices will increase. Get more information and buy tickets at floydfest.com

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Wonder Woman 1984' & 'Soul'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert