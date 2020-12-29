Devon Gilfillian, Brent Cobb, Keller & The Keels added to FloydFest lineup

Two Grammy-nominated acts have been added to the lineup for next year's FloydFest.

Soul man Devon Gilfillian and singer-songwriter Brent Cobb will both appear at FloydFest~Odyssey, scheduled for July 21-25, 2021.

Nashville-based Gilfillian's debut album "Black Hole Rainbow" earned a Grammy nomination in 2020 for best engineered album, non-classical. He has kept busy during the pandemic, recording and releasing two new albums. This fall, he re-recorded Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" in a project to raise funds for low-income communities and communities of color. His album "Freedom," with indie-rockers Illiterate Light, was released in November. Gilfillian previously played FloydFest in 2018.

Native Georgian Cobb blends country-soul and funk complemented by "deeply Southern lyrics," according to a news release from festival organizer Across-the-Way Productions. Cobb's 2016 effort "Shine on Rainy Day" was Grammy nominated for best Americana album.

Also announced for next year's festival are flat picker Larry Keel and his trio Keller & The Keels.

They join previously announced sets from the Avett Brothers, Sturgill Simpson, Old Crow Medicine Show, Turkuaz feat. Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, and others.