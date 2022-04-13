Down by Downtown: The annual Roanoke music festival is back with The Wallflowers, more

Add a Roanoke tradition, the Down by Downtown music festival, to the list of big events recognizing no COVID-19 restrictions this year.

Or as The Wallflowers might sing, “The only difference that I see is you’re exactly the same as you used to be.”

Down by Downtown, which started in 2010, had socially distanced events last year, after taking a year off during the mass COVID shutdowns of 2020. This year, the event is back to its pre-rona activities.

The Jakob Dylan-fronted Wallflowers, which turned out a few hits in the 1990s and continues making new music, are the highest profile band on the bill for this year’s Down by Downtown. The group will headline on Saturday at Elmwood Park, the same day that the music event’s athletic cousin, the Blue Ridge Marathon, hits the finish line at Elmwood.

There’s a lot more quality before The Wallflowers bring it home with “One Headlight.” DxDT starts on Thursday, with a headlining set from The Nth Power at 5 Points Music Sanctuary. This band, loaded with soul, funk and jazz-fusion, features multiple monstrous players, including drummer Nikki Glaspie, whose father, Enos Glaspie, lives in Salem.

Glaspie’s resume includes Beyonce and Dumpstaphunk, and her musical partners in The Nth Power have strong resumes, too — bassist Nate Edgar played reggae with John Brown’s Body, and guitarist Nick Cassarino has worked with Jennifer Hartswick Band and Big Daddy Kane, according to the band’s online bio.

Steel pan master Jonathan Scales opens the 5 Points show with his Fourchestra. Don’t sleep on this double-bill.

Jefferson Center brings world-class jazz on Thursday, with vibraphonist Joel Ross in the venue’s Fostek Hall.

Elsewhere among the 11 venues in this year’s festival, Nashville-based Lady Couch, which includes Roanoke Valley native Allen Thompson, will be playing Martin’s Downtown on Friday, and folk/grasser The Wilson Springs Hotel hits on Saturday.

Twisted Track Brewpub hosts Charissa Joy & The High Frequency on Thursday, and the band will hit Sweet Donkey Coffee House on Friday. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage will present a “Can Garden” weekend, with shows indoors and out from the likes of Jared Stout Trio, JD Sutphin, Foster Burton and Eric Wayne Band.

On Saturday, an array of free music is set for Elmwood Park, to greet marathon finishers. Acts that day include Lazy Man Dub Band and BLNDERS. Empty Bottle String Band will open that evening for the Wallflowers.

Sunday’s musical denouement includes Jordan Harman Band at Starr Hill, Brady Heck at Twisted Track and The Thrillbillyz at Fork in the Alley.

Read on for the full list of acts scheduled for DxDT.

Elmwood Park Amphitheater

Friday: BLNDERS 7 p.m. Free. Saturday: DJ MD 7 a.m. Free; Lazy Man Dub Band 4 p.m. Free.

Jefferson Center

Thursday: Joel Ross Good Vibes 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. $30 each show. jeffcenter.org

5 Points Music Sanctuary

Thursday: The Nth Power with Jonathan Scales Fourchestra 7:30 p.m. $35, $30, $25, $18. 5pointsmusic.com

Martin’s Downtown

Thursday: Dale & The ZDubs 9:30 p.m. $5. Friday: Lady Couch, 10 p.m. $12. Saturday: The Wilson Springs Hotel, 10 p.m. $10. martinsdowntown.com

Big Lick Brewing

Company

Thursday: Whitehall 6 p.m. Free. Friday: Michael & The Pentecost 6:30 p.m. Free Saturday: Billingsley, 1 p.m. All free.

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery and Side Stage

Can Garden Thursday: Jared Stout Trio 6 p.m. inside. Friday: JD Sutphin 6 p.m. outside and Foster Burton 8 p.m. inside. Saturday: Eric Wayne Band 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. outside and Ryan Ward 7 p.m. inside. Sunday: Jordan Harman Band 4 p.m. outside. All free.

Twisted Track Brewpub

Thursday: Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 6 p.m. Friday: The Jive Exchange 6 p.m. Saturday: Dropping Julia 6 p.m. Sunday: Brady Heck 4 p.m. All free.

Sweet Donkey Coffee House

Friday: Charissa Joy & The High Frequency 6 p.m. Free.

The Spot on Kirk

Thursday: Will Overman with Sam Foster 7:30 p.m. $10 advance, $15 door. Friday: Zach Wiley and Seanmichael Poff 8 p.m. $8 advance, $12 door. thespotonkirk.org

Fork in the Market

Friday: The Mums 9 p.m. Free. Saturday: Brady Heck 3 p.m. Free. and Solacoustix 9 p.m. All free.

