Dr Pepper Park books Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott on stage at the Salem Civic Center in November, 2017, opening for Justin Moore. Scott, who had recently had a No. 1 country hit with "My Girl," is scheduled to play Dr Pepper Park on July 1.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2017

A Louisiana man with a couple of top 5 country hits is coming to Roanoke this summer.

Dr Pepper Park announced today that it has booked Dylan Scott for a July 1 show. Tickets are $59, $35 and $149 (VIP) in advance and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday via drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will be $40 at the gate.

Scott had two No. 1 hits on the Billboard radio chart with "My Girl" and "Nobody," and a top 5 single with "Hooked." He played Salem Civic Center in November 2017 after "My Girl" had peaked," opening for Justin Moore.

His father, who had been a Nashville-based guitarist for the likes of Freddy Fender and Freddie Hart, moved back to Louisiana to raise his family. When Scott grew up, he headed for Nashville to pursue his own dream.

"It was kind of in my blood," Scott told The Roanoke Times before the 2017 show. "When you’re young, you want to be your mom or your dad, in this case, obviously, my dad. I never grew out of that. I just wanted to move to Nashville and do what Dad did."

— Tad Dickens

