Dr Pepper Park books Granger Smith

It's "yee yee" time for country music fans. Granger Smith is coming to Dr Pepper Park.

Smith and alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr. will hit the venue on May 7, for a Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series show. Tickets are $59 (pit), $35 (general admission) and $149 (VIP) and go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, or 8 a.m. Thursday for presale and "Loyal Listeners" (password is YEEYEE, naturally). Get them at drpepperpark.com. General admission tickets will be $40 at the gate, day of show.

That holler, for the curious, is Dibbles' catch phrase. The semi-fictional hyper-country caricature gets co-billing with Smith, whose hits include "Backroad Song" and "If The Boot Fits."

Smith last played the Roanoke Valley in January 2019, opening for the ascendant star Kane Brown, with "Dibbles" singing "The Country Boy Song." Smith was here twice in 2017 — opening for country superstar Luke Bryan that September, and hitting Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon for his own performance that December.

