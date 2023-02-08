An up-and-coming country artist will "Ride The Lightning" to Dr Pepper Park.

Warren Zeiders, who grew TikTok fame from that song — only the second one he wrote — has a May 26 date at the Roanoke outdoor venue. Tickets are $39, $25 and $149 (VIP) in advance. General admission tickets will be $30 at the gate. Presale and fan club tickets go on sale Thursday, with the rest going up on Friday at etix.com.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania, native parlayed that success into a Warner Records contract, and has released a string of singles and EPs since then as he has grown his TikTok numbers by the hundreds of millions, according to a news release announcing the show.

The show is part of Dr Pepper Park's Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series, which includes Jo Dee Messina on May 20 and more announcements to come. The venue has also announced multiple tribute band shows, with acts paying homage to the likes of Dave Matthews and Sublime. Dr Pepper Park's annual Roanoke Wing Fest is set for Aug. 26. Go to drpepperpark.com for more event info and tickets, including season passes.

— The Roanoke Times