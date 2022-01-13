Dr Pepper Park bringing the Outlaws to Roanoke

It's going to be "Green Grass and High Tides" at Dr Pepper Park this summer. The Outlaws are coming to play.

The southern rock band that took root in the early 1970s in Tampa, Florida, had hits with the above-mentioned number, along with "There Goes Another Love Song" and a rocked-up cover of "Ghost Riders." Hear those and more on June 3. Tickets are $99, $49 and $25 in advance (before tax and fee) and go on sale Friday at drpepperpark.com.

It's one of a trio of classic rock packages the venue off South Jefferson Street has announced to date. Cinderella's Tom Keifer Band, L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat bring the glam on June 11. Quiet Riot performs on July 16.

As for the Outlaws, original members Henry Paul (guitar, vocals) and Monte Yoho (drums) are still out there with the act. Both players also are part of country band Blackhawk, which has played Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center. Outlaws founder Hughie Thomasson died in 2007.

