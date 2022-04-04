Drake White to play Harvester, nearly 3 years after a near-death, on-stage experience at Elmwood Park

On Aug. 16, 2019, country singer Drake White was performing on Roanoke’s Elmwood Park stage, opening for Scotty McCreery as part of the Budweiser Summer Series at Elmwood.

Shortly after 8 p.m., about five songs into the set, White realized something was wrong.

“I started a song called ‘The Coast Is Clear,’” White said on a Zoom call from his home near Nashville. “’I felt my left hand was gripping the microphone top, but I couldn’t really tell the microphone was in my hand. It felt like it was detached from my body. And my left foot felt like it had about a 10-pound bowling ball on the end of it. And it just felt really heavy, and I felt this really heavy weight on my chest.

“And about that time I heard a snap, just like your fingers snapping, in my right ear. When that happened, everything started spinning.”

Pain shot through the right side of his head. His band members caught him before he hit the floor and assisted him offstage at 8:16 p.m. Rescue workers arrived in less than 10 minutes, and White waved to fans as he was taken to an ambulance. Within minutes he was at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

“It was the first responders there in Roanoke that got to me, and y’all having a great hospital there minutes away from the venue there, that saved my life,” he said.

Over the next year, White struggled to regain the use of his left side. But the ordeal only strengthened his lifelong optimism. He brings his message of hope to the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on April 7 for his first performance in Southwest Virginia since that fateful night in Elmwood Park.

White, 38, got his start singing in his family’s Baptist church in tiny Hokes Bluff, Alabama. He graduated Auburn University with a degree in building science and got a job with a general contractor in Nashville. Feeling unfulfilled in the construction business, he quit in 2010 to pursue music full time. He signed with MCA Nashville, then Dot Records. White scored three Top 40 hits on Billboard magazine’s Hot Country chart, with 2016’s “Livin’ The Dream” peaking at No. 20.

In January 2019, White was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in his brain. An AVM is a tangle of arteries and veins that forms incorrectly before birth or shortly after, according to cedars-sinai.org. Abnormal connections between the arteries and veins create an increased risk of bleeding in the brain.

AVMs are treated with embolization, a procedure in which a catheter is inserted through the femoral artery (in the leg). Under X-ray monitoring, the catheter is guided to the brain, enabling doctors to plug the abnormal connections.

White said he had been in for the procedure about five times and was doing well, and doctors said he could continue to play, though there was a small chance of a rupture.

“It was a dangerous thing, but it was a very small chance because I was young and in good shape and all that stuff. So I continued with my shows.”

“Well, you know, the August the 16th show in Roanoke was the straw that broke the camel’s back, and it did rupture, causing a hemorrhagic stroke and causing complete paralysis on my left side.”

A hemorrhagic stroke is caused by bleeding in the brain.

Treatment at Roanoke Memorial was the first step in a long process of recovery involving intensive physical therapy. “It took me about six months to get back on my feet,” he said. “It took me about eight months to learn how to walk again, took me about nine months, 10 months to get back on stage.” Due to damage in the motor cortex, his left hand, the guitar-fretting hand, still hasn’t totally recovered.

His ability to write and retain information wasn’t affected, nor was his voice. “My voice is probably strengthened, just because it’s the only instrument I’m playing. I’m not playing guitar. I’m focused in on the phrasing and the breathing and stuff like that. So my vocals have actually became stronger.”

The experience, if anything, only reinforced White’s upbeat attitude, which has often drawn eye rolls from skeptics, he said.

“I’d always been accused of being a relentless optimist, even almost unrealistic … believing that I was gonna win, believing that good things were gonna happen. And I just was raised like that; I was raised around men and women that truly believed that. So I felt very blessed to have that mindset.”

White’s latest album is “The Optimystic.”

“’The Optimystic’ means simply keeping the glass half-full through the mystery of the universe, through the mystery of life. For me and my wife to have to embrace what’s went on and really call it the best thing that’s ever happened to me, because ultimately, it made the man that you’re speaking to right now.

“It made me a more empathetic person, a better husband, a better future dad, a better bandleader and a better performer and a better singer, a better —just, citizen of society. So I owe it all to that injury. Now I can speak with authority, that I am the true Optimystic. I am the true embracer of the challenge and you know, I’ve lived through it, so now I have the authority to speak on it. So you can’t really roll an eye at somebody that still has this mentality after a stroke.”

The artwork for “The Optimystic” shows White in a dark broad-brimmed hat, with an intensity in his eyes that is even stronger than in a similiar pre-stroke photo.

He looks like he could be a country preacher.

“I don’t feel like I could be. I am. You know, it is part of my personality. My grandfather was a preacher in a small Baptist church with me growing up. My dad was the choir director. When I get up there and sing, I feel like it’s my turn, it’s my job to get up there and tell people that tomorrow will be better than today.”

White wants people to leave his show feeling not only uplifted, but like it was the best show they’ve ever seen.

“That may sound cocky, or, you know, a little pompous. But I’ve learned that through this near-death experience, I’m going to tell it like it is. And that’s just the way it is. It’s gonna be the best show that you’ve ever seen if you come to it. And that’s the way we take the stage. So that is that preacher mentality.

“You know, this whole world has always said, ‘be careful, you don’t want to preach at people.’ Well, I understand that. You don’t want to be self-righteous. But I believe the world needs to hear the truth. And the world needs to get good news and know that there’s more good people than bad people out there. I’m focused on the good, is what I’m saying. When I get up there, I’m going to preach and I’m gonna let the Spirit out, so it’s a revival.”

White says he’s eager to return to the Roanoke region. “Now we’re coming back … to give the fans what they were there for, back a couple of years ago. I can’t wait to get back … it’s gonna be a homecoming of sorts.”

This is a general admission standing show. North Carolina-raised singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall opens.