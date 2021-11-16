Etheridge, King, Kiah added to FloydFest 22~Heartbeat

Across-the-Way Productions released its second round of artist additions on Nov. 16 for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, which will take place July 27-32, 2022, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd. The additions include Grammy-winner Melissa Etheridge, soul singer-songwriter Marcus King and Grammy-nominated roots artist Amythyst Kiah.

Etheridge’s debut album, which included songs like “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” was certified double platinum. Another of her well-known albums is her fourth, “Yes I Am.” Songs on it included “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”

King, a 25-year-old musician, has been playing music professionally since the age of 11. His range spans from rock to soul. His debut solo album, “El Dorado,” was produced by Dan Auerbach.

Kiah interlaces political commentary and personal revelation in her music. She won Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Awards.

The news comes after last month’s initial artist announcement and theme and logo debut. Artists that were previously announced include Lake Street Drive, Morgan Wade, Durand Jones & The Indicators, Neal Francis, Sierra Ferrell, Aaron Frazer, Sexbruise? and 49 Winchester.