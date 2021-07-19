 Skip to main content
Event update: Loverboy concert at Elmwood postponed
Event update: Loverboy concert at Elmwood postponed

Loverboy fixing tilt.jpg (copy)

Loverboy

 Courtesy Berglund Center

Canadian 1980s hitmakers Loverboy have postponed their Elmwood Park show. The band is unable to leave its home country due to COVID-19 protocols.

The concert, originally scheduled for July 24, will be reset, said Berglund Center general manager Robyn Schon, who booked the show. A new date was not yet solidified.

Canada has long had strict travel restrictions during the pandemic, and while they may be relaxed soon, it wasn't soon enough for the band to make a U.S. tour work, Schon said. A fairgrounds concert in Springfield, Missouri, was canceled, according to KY3.com, a TV station's website from that state. An Atlantic City show was canceled earlier in July.

Tickets will still be good for the new date, but refunds are available at the Berglund Center box office, 853-5483 or berglundcenter.live.

