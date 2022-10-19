Ex-Florida Georgia Line member plays hits for Ply Gem workers in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — One of country music's biggest acts of the past few years stopped on Wednesday at Rocky Mount Ply Gem to play a special performance for its employees.

Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, and his band entertained folks taking a break from manufacturing windows and doors to enjoy a worker appreciation day.

Ply Gem is a part of Cornerstone Building Brands. Hubbard is the brand ambassador for Cornerstone's Home for Good project, started in 2016, which supports Habitat for Humanity home-building efforts.

The concert doubled as promotion of the Home for Good project and a manufacturing month appreciation event for Rocky Mount Ply Gem employees.

Not every Cornerstone Building Brands manufacturing plant will get the Hubbard treatment, though.

"This is a special plant, so we are doing this only for you," Cornerstone Building Brands Chief Marketing Officer Susan Selle said to the crowd of employees in the Ply Gem parking lot Wednesday.

Charlie Keffer, area manager for the Rocky Mount plant, said all of Ply Gem's 1,500 employees were invited to Hubbard's concert, but added that Rocky Mount band Mended Fences performed in the evening for third shift employees who work at night and may have been asleep during the day.

Jerry Poindexter, a country music fan and Rocky Mount Ply Gem employee for 39 years, said the concert was much appreciated.

"I'm having fun and it's really nice for them to do something like this," Poindexter said.

The Rocky Mount Ply Gem concert was a slight detour for Hubbard and his band, who are currently performing as part of Keith Urban's The Speed of Now world tour. It's Hubbard's first time touring as a solo artist.

Hubbard and Brian Kelley, the other half of the Florida Georgia Line duo, parted ways to pursue solo careers.

"I'm really enjoying doing what I'm doing and it's been really good for us to have our solo careers in this season and get to connect with the fans on a more personal level," Hubbard said.

Hubbard in May released his first solo single, "5 Foot 9." As anyone who has recently turned on the radio will know, the song is a smash hit. Hubbard's debut solo album is slated for release Jan. 27.

If Wednesday's performance was any indication, Hubbard is already hitting his solo stride.

"I partner with Cornerstone and UMG. It's my label and a charity and a cause that I really appreciate and respect. … I had the opportunity to work closer with them and do cool things like this," Hubbard said.

Through the Home for Good project, Ply Gem — and other members of the Cornerstone Building Brands family — have donated materials and manpower to more than 600 Habitat for Humanity home building projects in 90 communities, including five in Franklin County.

Sara Gaffney of Cornerstone Building Brands said many of the windows donated to Home for Good projects come from the Rocky Mount Ply Gem plant.

Keffer said Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is currently working on a home for a former Rocky Mount Ply Gem employee.

"So it kind of came full circle," Keffer said.