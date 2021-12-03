Ex-Hokie hoops player pivots to hip-hop

“Rap or Go to the League” is a 2 Chainz song. It could also be a chapter in Jonathan Kabongo’s life.

Virginia Tech student Jonathan Kabongo came to Blacksburg to play basketball, and the Toronto, Canada, native believed that the NBA was his destiny. The 6-foot-4 guard of Congolese descent was a bright light on the Hokies basketball squad, too, a guard who played 21 games his freshman year.

A hip injury cut that dream short. But he had another in his back pocket. Kabongo always had a love for music, and as he grew up, his passion grew as well.

“It ended up becoming something just as serious as basketball,” Kabongo said in a recent interview. “Even though basketball took the lead, I was very able to take my time off to make music, write songs. I didn’t ever think that it would be something that would turn into my lead career.”

Leaving hoops at 21 taught him a lot about himself, and led him to take a different shot. Kabongo is pursuing a graduate degree in English after achieving a bachelor’s in creative writing. He hopes for success in his music career, but his larger goal is to give back. He hopes to teach young artists about thriving in the music world, through lyricism.