Father John Misty coming to Jefferson Center

One of indie-rock's most entertaining characters is headed to Roanoke. Father John Misty, whose career includes Grammy Award nominations for the albums "Helplessness Blues" and "Pure Comedy," hits Jefferson Center on April 17.

Tickets are $99, $80, $65, $55 and $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via jeffcenter.org/events/father-john-misty.

Omar Velasco opens the show.

Here are some fun facts about Father John Misty, nee Josh Tillman:

• After Ryan Adams remade Taylor Swift's "1989" album, Tillman recorded that album's "Blank Space" and "Welcome to New York," writing on his Soundcloud that they were his "reinterpretation of the classic Ryan Adams album 1989." He did them in Velvet Underground style, and it was pretty hilarious. He removed the uploads, claiming that Lou Reed came to him in a dream, protesting. You can still find them on Youtube.

• Before Tillman took up his stage name, he was the drummer in Fleet Foxes for four years, but the ending might have been chaotic.

• He has a Grammy, as his "Pure Comedy" won in 2018 for best recording package (not a musical category). He sarcastically "accepted" the award during a concert in Sydney, Australia. Enjoy youtu.be/dtdT-ZHCBw0.

• In April, he released "Chloë and the Next 20th Century." Hear it at fatherjohnmisty.bandcamp.com.