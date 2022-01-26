Five years for Roanoke's 5 Points Music Sanctuary

For Tyler Godsey, it’s about sound in all its variety — Grateful Dead grooves washing over dancing concertgoers; conserving the hearing of music professionals; or music therapy for children with developmental disabilities.

It all comes together at 5 Points Music Sanctuary, the nonprofit venue in Roanoke’s Old Southwest that is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month, and also launching a fundraising campaign to buy the former church building.

“I want to get people to think about how the power of sound is more than what we hear. It’s about what we see. It’s about what we feel. It’s also about what we share,” Godsey, the foundation’s founder and director, said.

The venue opened on Jan. 28, 2017, with a show by Grateful Dead tribute act The Dead Reckoning. Fan favorites at 5 Points, the band will return on Jan. 28 for the fifth anniversary party.

The venue welcomes everyone, but makes a special point of reaching out to the disabled. Accommodations go beyond parking spots and a wheelchair ramp. For the colorblind, 5 Points provides special glasses to view the light show. For the deaf, there’s the SubPac, a wearable device that transforms audio into vibrations.

Beyond the immediate experience of concertgoers, the goal of devices like these is “to generate discussion about all the various ways in which we can enhance and support the broader experience for people with different special needs,” said Godsey, who himself is hearing-impaired.

Godsey’s two children, age 9 and 12, were born deaf and received cochlear implants at 11 months. They have Usher syndrome, the most common condition that affects both hearing and vision. But don’t say they “suffer” from it, because Godsey doesn’t want sympathy.

Few people are totally abled or totally disabled, he said. “The majority of people in the world are facing somewhere along the spectrum in between. Each one of us has been given their own set of challenges. While my story and my children’s stories are unique, they are not necessarily any more difficult than what anyone else is facing.”

While some causes of deafness are hereditary, noise-induced hearing loss is entirely preventable.

5 Points offers free earplugs for adults and Baby Banz hearing protection for babies, and “at all of our shows we set sound-friendly decibel limits,” Godsey said. “Most if not all of our shows will dial in at around 95 decibels.”

5 Points also advocates for safe practices among other venues.

“The majority of risk from concert venues comes from small- to mid-sized venues, places that don’t have full-time sound engineers on hand. They set up a P.A. system and crank it up. The staff is forced to work sometimes right next to a speaker, where the cash registers are, and they sit there and work an eight-, nine-, ten-hour shift. Over time, those are the people most at risk for hearing loss-related issues within the workplace. If you’re a small, midsize bar, one of the goals we would like to achieve is to help them understand just how significant the impact is on their staff as well as on the audience.”

Godsey seeks to help artists as well. The venue provides matching grants for musicians to purchase in-ear monitors to help monitor their sound more safely.

The 5 Points Foundation also supports Anderson Music Therapy, which provides individual and group services to children, teens and adults, and has two rooms in the building.

All of this takes money. In 2021, 5 Points took in over $650,000 from ticket sales, alcohol sales, private event rentals, donations, grants from the Roanoke Arts Commission, and a pandemic-related Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, Godsey said.

The big financial goal in 2022 is raising $250,000 for a down payment on the 5 Points building on Maple Avenue in the Five Points neighborhood. The building, which had over its history been home to an evangelical church, yoga studio, interior design firm and insurance business, is owned by a group of investors. The lease expires in December.

In the meantime, the music goes on. Upcoming acts include Runaway Gin (Phish tribute) and Idlewild South (Allman Brothers), soul-rock band Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast and other touring groups. For the fifth anniversary, however, Godsey turned to Roanoke’s own The Dead Reckoning, the venue’s unofficial house band.

“Each show is epic,” Godsey said. “The upcoming show will be their 14th, well more than any other act here.”

One of the band’s fans, Elise Templeton, wrote in an email that Dead Reckoning “summons the transcendent energy that resonates within all of us.

“But if that’s just a little too fancy and out there, I could also just say, they’re amazing people, they’re family and they embody the spirit of a band that will never fade away. When I close my eyes sometimes at their shows, I get that same feeling as I do when I listen to the Dead. It’s like coming home.”