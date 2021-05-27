Floyd Small Town Summer returns with music, movies

Amythyst Kiah, Darrell Scott, Redd Volkaert and more are part of Floyd Small Town Summer's fourth edition.

The seasonal series, which the pandemic interrupted last year, resumes June 17 at Floyd's Warren G. Lineberry Park, with Southwest Virginia performers Music Road Co and Amanda Bocchi and the Soul Flood. Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Amythyst Kiah will play July 1, with a one-off opening act that combines sacred steel guitarist DaShawn Hickman with soul-jazz guitarist Charlie Hunter and Galax-based drummer Nick Falk.

Darrell Scott Trio returns to the series for a July 15 show, with Dori Freeman opening. Onetime Merle Haggard guitarist Redd Volkaert debuts there with his honky-tonk band on July 29. Bluegrass act High Fidelity, with Tatiana’s & Sonya’s Card Catalog (Aug. 12), and Richmond-based No BS! Brass, with Snarky Puppy associate Shayna Steele (Aug. 26) round out the music lineup.

Movies will follow some of the shows. "The Croods: A New Age" (June 17) and "Trolls World Tour" (July 29) are on the schedule.

It's all free. Get more information at floydsmalltownsummer.com.

