Floyd Small Town Summer returns

A musical spectrum is on the bill for the town of Floyd's annual Small Town Summer concerts.

Americana stalwart and two-time Grammy Award-winner Jim Lauderdale kicks things off on June 9, with Roanoke-based The Floorboards opening the show. Other headliners include Cajun band The Daiquiri Queens (June 23), folk-roots heroes Scythian (July 7), funk-n-rollers Joslyn & The Sweet Compression (July 21) and Ferrum-based national bluegrass headliner The Junior Sisk Band (Aug. 4).

The fifth year of free concerts at Warren G. Lineberry Park features strong local headliners, too, such as Terry Brown’s Ascension Project with Jordan Harman Band (Aug. 18). Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see the full season lineup, which also includes family friendly movies in an outdoor spot that's central to Floyd restaurant and night life.

Floyd Small Town Summer 2022

6 p.m. gates. Warren G. Lineberry Park, Floyd

June 9 — Jim Lauderdale, with The Floorboards

June 23 — The Daiquiri Queens, with The Blue Ridge Girls. Movie: "Encanto"

July 7 — Scythian, with Palmyra

July 21 — Joslyn & The Sweet Compression, with Justin Golden

Aug. 4 — The Junior Sisk Band, with Twin Creeks Stringband. Movie: "Sing 2"

Aug. 18 — Terry Brown’s Ascension Project, with The Jordan Harman Band.

Sept. 1 — Music Road Co., with Isaac Hadden Organ Trio

Floyd Small Town Summer invites community organizations to set up and provide fun activities. If your organization would like to be part of it, contact DLP Concerts through the Floyd Small Town Summer website or Facebook page, or organizer Dylan Locke at floyddylan1971@gmail.com.

— Tad Dickens