FloydFest ’21: What you need to know

FloydFest is requiring masks for box office staff members who face the public, and for Alcoholic Beverage Control pouring teams. Calhoun said that organizers made special FloydFest masks for them. Patrons who forgot a mask and wish they had one will find that there are thousands available across the site, he said.

Volunteers using backpack spraying systems such as those used in the aviation and education worlds will roam the site, sanitizing high-contact surfaces.

“We are not rolled back all the way, full wide-open,” Calhoun said. “We have a lot of protocols still in place to make people feel safe, to keep people safe.”

Among the original COVID-19 plans was to eliminate stainless steel drinking cups, in favor of plastic, with the usual emphasis on recycling, further applied. Since then, health authorities advised that it would be best to stick with steel, so a traditional festival favorite — the collectible cup — will still be available, and customers may bring their own steel cups, too.

Read more at floydfest.com/covid.

New brews

Remember that rule about outside alcohol? Beers, ales, ciders are on tap — and now, White Claw alcoholic seltzers are in cans.