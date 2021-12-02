Floydfest adds California Honeydrops, Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, Keller Williams and more for '22

A West Coast-based soul/Americana band of growing power is joining the FloydFest lineup, along with acts that form the festival's annual Buffalo Mountain Jam foundation.

The California Honeydrops, who incorporate soul, jazz, R&B, second line and even a bit of country to their sound, will be making their first stop at FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, set for July 27-31. Longtime favorites Leftover Salmon and Keller Williams were also part of a Thursday morning announcement that the festival's organizer, Across-the-Way Productions, dropped in subscribers' email inboxes.

Williams and Leftover were at the center of the action in 2016, when festival headliner Gregg Allman canceled due to health concerns. Those acts teamed to put on a late-night, main stage jam that has since become a tradition, eventually moving to the festival's Streamline Stage at Hill Holler on festival Saturdays. Each act will do its own sets, as well, with Williams' itinerary including music performed with his daughter, Ella Williams, who also has become a festival favorite.

The Thursday email announced another FloydFest first-timer, Shenandoah Valley Americana/jump blues cats The Judy Chops.