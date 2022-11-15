FloydFest adds Maggie Rose, Circles Around the Sun, more to its '23 lineup

Americana soul songstress Maggie Rose is atop the list of new acts added to the FloydFest 23~Forever lineup.

In a Tuesday news release, FloydFest organizers announced Rose, instrumental rockers Circles Around The Sun, bluegrass band Town Mountain and Texas singer/songwriter Tanner Usrey among others set for the July 23-26 event at its new site, FestivalPark, in Floyd County's Check community.

Pony Bradshaw, Grady Spencer & the Work, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Little Stranger, Into The Fog and The Wilson Springs Hotel round out the Tuesday announcement.

Those acts join a previously announced lineup that includes headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose. Get more info on the acts and check for tickets at floydfest.com/lineup and aftontickets.com/floydfest23.