 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent breaking spotlight

FloydFest adds Maggie Rose, Circles Around the Sun, more to its '23 lineup

  • 0
Maggie Rose

Maggie Rose

 Courtesy Across-the-Way Productions

Americana soul songstress Maggie Rose is atop the list of new acts added to the FloydFest 23~Forever lineup.

In a Tuesday news release, FloydFest organizers announced Rose, instrumental rockers Circles Around The Sun, bluegrass band Town Mountain and Texas singer/songwriter Tanner Usrey among others set for the July 23-26 event at its new site, FestivalPark, in Floyd County's Check community.

FF23-Logo-2

Pony Bradshaw, Grady Spencer & the Work, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Little Stranger, Into The Fog and The Wilson Springs Hotel round out the Tuesday announcement.

Those acts join a previously announced lineup that includes headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose. Get more info on the acts and check for tickets at floydfest.com/lineup and aftontickets.com/floydfest23.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rod Stewart turned down over $1 million to perform in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert