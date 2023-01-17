 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FloydFest adds new acts, On-the-Rise contestants

The FloydFest 23~Forever music lineup has grown by four, and more, counting the festival's On-the-Rise contestants.

Pop-soul combo Próxima Parada and speed-grass youngsters The Mountain Grass Unit were part of a Tuesday morning announcement, along with a couple of homegrown festival regulars, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio and The Dead Reckoning.

The festival, set for July 26-30 at its new FestivalPark site in Check, also revealed the following On-the-Rise contestants — Boa Boys, Colby T. Helms, Happy Landing, Mackenzie Roark, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, Sicard Hollow, Swim in the Wild, The Plate Scrapers and Wood & Bone. Audience members will vote for their favorite, and all the acts will play sets at multiple FloydFest stages.

The festival built an On-the-Rise playlist you can sample at tinyurl.com/wac3jsp6.

More than 30 acts were already on the Forever lineup, including headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Goose.

Get more information, including which acts are playing which day, via floydfest.com, or head straight to the ticket options at aftontickets.com/floydfest23.

