FloydFest bringing Lake Street Dive, Morgan Wade back in 2022

Lake Street Dive hasn't been back to the Patrick County festival site since that first show, but it has remained on fans' list of bands they would like to see. In the meantime, the act known as LSD has played Jefferson Center and Harvester Performance Center. Recently, founding member Mike "McDuck" Olsen, who plays trumpet and guitar, announced his departure. Singer Rachael Price, bassist Bridget Kearney, drummer Mike Calabrese and keyboardist Akie Bermiss remain.

Wade was well known in Southwest Virginia as a powerhouse singer and growing songwriter before 2019, when Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's sound tech heard her perform at FloydFest, bought her music, and gave it to the band's Sadler Vaden, who reached out to produce her. The record they made together, "Reckless," got her signed to Arista Nashville, and she is in the early stages of building what we predict will be a strong national following.

In an email sent this morning, festival organizers included a list of top 10 improvements they planned to make before the next festival. That list, culled from about 1,200 patron surveys, included the shuttle systems, more portable toilets that are more frequently cleaned, and such onsite amenities as non-alcoholic beverages. Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see the full list.