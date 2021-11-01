FloydFest bringing Lake Street Dive, Morgan Wade back in 2022

A past favorite and a hometown up-and-comer are atop the first artist rollout list for next year's FloydFest.
Lake Street Dive, which made its debut there in 2013, and Morgan Wade, a Floyd County girl who was essentially discovered at the event, are returning for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, festival organizer Across-the-Way Productions announced on Monday.
Also listed for the July 27-31 bill are Durand Jones & The Indications, Neal Francis, Sierra Ferrell, Aaron Frazer and last July's FloydFest 21 On-the-Rise contest winners, 49 Winchester and Sexbruise?, with many more announcements to come.
Tickets go on sale at noon Monday via the newly refreshed www.floydfest.com, or the festival's new ticket partner, aftontickets.com/floydfest22.
Lake Street Dive hasn't been back to the Patrick County festival site since that first show, but it has remained on fans' list of bands they would like to see. In the meantime, the act known as LSD has played Jefferson Center and Harvester Performance Center. Recently, founding member Mike "McDuck" Olsen, who plays trumpet and guitar, announced his departure. Singer Rachael Price, bassist Bridget Kearney, drummer Mike Calabrese and keyboardist Akie Bermiss remain.
Wade was well known in Southwest Virginia as a powerhouse singer and growing songwriter before 2019, when Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's sound tech heard her perform at FloydFest, bought her music, and gave it to the band's Sadler Vaden, who reached out to produce her. The record they made together, "Reckless," got her signed to Arista Nashville, and she is in the early stages of building what we predict will be a strong national following.
In an email sent this morning, festival organizers included a list of top 10 improvements they planned to make before the next festival. That list, culled from about 1,200 patron surveys, included the shuttle systems, more portable toilets that are more frequently cleaned, and such onsite amenities as non-alcoholic beverages. Go to this story at roanoke.com/entertainment/music to see the full list.
"Our mission is to be the best music festival experience of our time, and we can’t fulfill that mission without listening to you, our patrons, about what we can improve each year," the email read.
Here is our copy/paste of FloydFest's list, with more to come, according to the email:
NO. 1 — OFFSITE SHUTTLES
After expanding the shuttle system in 2021, we know more improvements are needed, and we are on it, including hiring a new coordinator for the entire operation.
NO. 2 — PORTABLE TOILETS
More cleaning and more toilets — we hear you, and we will serve you better for FF22.
NO. 3 — HRAA VIP CATERING
FloydFest is known for its exceptional VIP catering, and we are vetting new companies to take it to higher levels for 2022.
NO. 4 — FAQS & MORE DETAILED INFO OVERALL
We worked hard in the off-season to completely rewrite, expand and add more detail to our multiple FAQ sections, as well as add more detail overall to each of our crowd-facing communications.
NO. 5 — TICKETING COMPANY
We care deeply about customer service, and that includes your experience when purchasing tickets. We are proud to announce a new partnership with Afton Tickets for FF22.
NO. 6 — ONSITE SHUTTLES
The time has come for us to increase the number of onsite shuttles available for General Admission patrons.
NO. 7 — LONGER ENTRY TIMES FOR HRAA VIP
The VIP early-entry period for HRAA VIPs has been expanded from three to five hours for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat in order to give more time for VIP patrons to arrive, park and setup.
NO. 8 — IMPROVED ONSITE CAMPING EXPERIENCE
We are implementing a stronger and more organized Campground Ambassador program for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, as well as expanding camping areas and further capping the amount of tent tags.
NO. 9 — BETTER SIGNAGE
We know we can do better with onsite signage, from schedules to rules to helpful info. Look for big changes in 2022!
NO. 10 — IMPROVED ONSITE AMENITIES
From more non-alcoholic drink options to giving beer tickets to HRAA VIPs, from ordering more merch to improving our smartphone app, from refining our onsite parking plan to expanding medical services, you’ll be delighted with the differences you’ll see in 2022.