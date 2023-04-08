The news this week that FloydFest will not happen this year — neither on its newly purchased grounds nor an alternative site — was a hard bummer for music fans, local businesses and the performers themselves.

The multiple vendors who basically set up a small town within the music carnival took one on the chin, as well. FloydFest this year would have had about 100 of them, according to Sam Calhoun, the event’s chief operating officer. They sell food, drinks, clothing, souvenirs and more. Many patrons stay in vendor-provided tents, yurts and other “glamping” options.

Dancin’ Dave’s Festival Camping has been a part of it since the very first FloydFest at the original site, off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County. The late David Versch brought the event there in 2002, and sold it to his assistant Susan Byer in 2014. Byer said she had increased her inventory by 30% to accommodate the additional people who planned to camp with her this year.

But Byer has had a lot more on her mind recently. Her mother-in-law died earlier this year, and on Sunday, a fire destroyed the rural middle Tennessee home she shares with her husband and their young son. The family wasn’t there at the time. The camping business’ equipment was stored elsewhere and wasn’t affected, Byer said.

“Because of the recent personal tragedy, not having to do FloydFest is sort of a relief,” Byer said in a Thursday phone call. “It’s one less thing that I have to worry about. I can roll over people’s reservations. I can give people refunds or whatever. But not doing the physical labor because of everything ahead of us, with the loss of our home, a big part of me is relieved. That was going to be a huge undertaking, going to a brand new venue for the first time.

“That being said, it breaks my heart, because that’s where we get to go and be with our friends and our families and as much as it is work, it is also enormous fun, and it’s a tradition, and it’s going to be really sad. It’s the other side of the coin. We’re not going to have the work, but we’re also not going to have the support and the coming together that we kind of need right now as well. Words are hard to find for how we feel about it.”

Environmental regulation issues and questions about protected species scuttled work at the new site, and organizers announced on Thursday that they would not host the festival elsewhere.

Western North Carolina-based Tom’s Sugar Shack has set up on site since the second FloydFest, and has been there ever since. Owner Thomas Lee, in a text message exchange, said the event has become a “time signature.”

“Every year end of July we would be on the mountain helping to feed the people,” Lee said from northern Vermont’s Lamoille County, where he was making the maple syrup he uses and sells from the traveling festival business.

“The Sugar Shack will take a big hit this year not having Floydfest,” Lee wrote. “Floydfest is the biggest festival we do, and having been there for so many years, we are very well received and very busy.

“We will also miss seeing all our friends we have met and known all these years.”

The Sugar Shack will be at Rooster Walk, by the way, May 25-28, near Martinsville.

Five years of Radio Free Roanoke

If you’re going up and down the dial on Wednesday, try tuning in to 95.7 FM. The low-power, nonprofit station known as Radio Free Roanoke, WROE-LP, will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of its on-air debut.

It’s a very local-centric station, regularly playing bands from here (including, for full disclosure, a band that includes your columnist) as part of an eclectic playlist that moves from outlaw country to psychedelic rock and many points between. The station features interviews with local folks, too, and one needn’t worry that lead organizer Bob Capper will switch its format to something wholly unpalatable to cool people.

Congrats to a radio station run out of a Grandin Village basement.

New music from Sharayah, Jordan Harman

“Appalachia” is among the locally-connected music that Radio Free Roanoke is playing. That’s the new record from Sharayah, who released it in January on the Platinum Records Nashville label. Lots of Roanokers know her as Sharayah Spears, who wrote indie-folk numbers that she played in such venues as The Bazaar, back in the day. She’s doing her singing and strumming lately in Nashville.

This traditional country-sounding album is a great fit for her gorgeous, resonant voice, and it would be sweet to see her back in a room around here with a good backing band. The Spot on Kirk, you reading?

In the meantime, you can find “Appalachia” streaming at Spotify, Apple Music, etc., and you can check out the single, “I’m Holdin’ On To Something,” at youtu.be/4vC18gA6MAI.

Roanokers are fortunate that Jordan Harman plays frequently in and about town. Recently, he joined up with his band, the Humble Brags, to cut a set of original tunes. Instead of releasing an album, the band is dropping a single every six weeks, accompanied by a live-shot video.

The first tune, “Give Me Your Love,” is out there now, and you can watch the video at youtu.be/HdxfhF8GYeE, then visit jordanharman.hearnow.com for all the streaming and download links.

The video, Harman writes on his Facebook music page, is “the exact same take from our single on all streaming platforms. One take. Everybody playing at the same time. No overdubs. No tricks. Just old-school. A group of friends playing music in the same space and vibe.”

It’s a joy to watch and hear him with guitarist Chris Blankenship, drummer Drew Lawhorn, keyboardist Jamiel Allen and bassist Janiah Allen (who is also a great drummer, because life isn’t fair!).

Morgan Myles sets two dates

A star from NBC’s show “The Voice” has Southwest Virginia dates ahead.

Morgan Myles, who finished third on that show’s season 22, is set for an April 23 benefit show at the Smith Mountain Lake-side venue Mango’s Bar & Grill, in Moneta. Myles, a past performer at the erstwhile Lyrics on the Lake festival, will sing at 4 p.m. to help SML Good Neighbors and Make-A-Wish of Greater Virginia. Get show info, tickets at eventbrite.com.

Myles is also part of the 2023 Daleville Summer Concert Series. She and her Nashville-based band are set for a Sept. 15 date at the Daleville Town Center Music Pavilion. That 5 p.m. concert, like the others in the series, is a $5 ticket, free to 12-younger.

Visit bit.ly/valleysmusicTRT for the full list of Daleville shows and others in Southwest Virginia.