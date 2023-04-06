The festival once dubbed FloydFest 23~Forever will not happen.

Event organizers announced on Thursday that they are canceling the event, which has been slowed this spring amid environmental regulation issues and questions about protected species on a recently purchased site, where the decades-old event was to move.

"To ensure that our beloved patrons receive the best FloydFest experience possible, and to protect the FloydFest vibe that means so much to so many, we have made the difficult decision to cancel FloydFest 2023, after a review and thorough vetting of multiple alternative options," the announcement read.

Organizers vowed that the event will return in 2024, at the new site, in Floyd County's Check community.

Ticketbuyers for the event, which had been long sold out, have two options. They may keep their tickets and use them to attend FloydFest in 2024, or request a refund. Across-the-Way Productions, the event's organizing body, will begin processing refunds about April 12, according to the announcement.

FloydFest encouraged all ticket-holders to select their option at forms.gle/BNLKZpt3sopFu8HX9. Those who choose to keep their tickets should note that choice at the link in order to qualify for free prizes including ticket upgrades and merchandise, the announcement read.

May 5 is the deadline to confirm options. Those who don't may still use their tickets at next year's festival, organizers wrote.

The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Goose, Elle King and dozens of other performers had been booked to play the five-day festival, which was scheduled for July 26-30. Up to 14,000 people were expected to attend, with about 7,000 at any one time on the 210-acre site. It was unclear if any of the performers will return next year, should the festival happen, in contrast to the only other year that FloydFest was canceled, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next year, most of that roster wound up at the old site, off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County.

Otherwise, FloydFest had run continuously since 2002.

On March 29 the festival announced that it would not be able to use the new site, in Check, and that organizers were exploring other options for presenting the festival. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality had not yet approved a stormwater management plan and was apparently unlikely to do so in time for the festival to complete work on the site off U.S. 221, between Floyd and Roanoke.

Additionally, an environmental group that was working with Check residents who opposed the festival's new location said that work on the site was damaging the habitats of the federally protected bog turtle and Mitchell’s satyr butterfly.

"Make zero mistake — FloydFest is not going anywhere," the announcement read. "We hope to see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark. The outpouring of love, understanding and support we received last week following our initial announcement was extraordinary, and we will never forget it."

This is a developing story and will be updated.