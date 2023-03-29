The new FloydFest site, lacking an approved storm water management plan and facing other "logistical factors," will not host the festival in July, according to a news release from its organizers.

But organizers are not giving up on putting it somewhere for its scheduled July 26-30 run. They are "exploring all options" and will make another announcement on April 6, according to the news release.

Work through mid-March at the new site, in Floyd County's Check community, had proceeded without a state-approved storm water management plan and was in jeopardy of receiving fines and a stop work order, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality wrote in a March warning letter to the festival's organizational entity, Hill Holler LLC.

In addition, an environmental group says the work could endanger a federally protected turtle and butterfly.

"Due to final permitting and logistical factors beyond our control, the new FloydFest site, FestivalPark, is not currently viable for a 2023 festival, and we are currently exploring all options," the news release stated.

Headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Goose and dozens of other performers were still scheduled to perform. The festival has long been sold out, with up to 14,000 people expected to attend over its five-day run.

Organizers said in the news release that "FloydFest and its future are strong," and they plan to christen the new site in July 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated.