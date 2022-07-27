FloydFest opens for final time on old site

With the crash of a cymbal and the splash of a Blue Ridge rain shower, music came alive at FloydFest on Wednesday afternoon, kick-starting one last hurrah in the beating heart of Patrick County, before a planned move for next year’s event.

As gates opened for FloydFest '22~Heartbeat, a miles-long caravan of concertgoers lined the one-way entry road off the Blue Ridge Parkway, raring for admittance to the rolling grassy fields that host FloydFest.

Event organizers said they expect 15,000 people to pass through FloydFest by the time music stops Sunday, with crowds averaging up to 8,000 listeners daily. Most of the vehicle traffic, maybe 80% of it, arrives on opening day, FloydFest Media Director Brian Swenk said.

“We build a city on a mountaintop in a week and a half, and then we get almost everybody in here the first couple days,” Swenk said. “It is nothing short of a miracle.”

He said despite spotty rain showers predicted throughout the weekend, teams are ensuring that people arrive and enter FloydFest as efficiently as possible and are able to leave with similar ease.

“We are on a mountaintop, and it’s a one-way gravel road to get in,” Swenk said. “As much as we'd like to, we can't move traffic faster.”

Revelers this week are soaking up the final year of live acts at FloydFest’s original, leased location, with plans for a move next year to a 200-acre plot that the organizers purchased.

Some FloydFest veterans, like longtime volunteer and Floyd County resident Joan Earman, said questions already abound regarding what the festival might be like a year from now.

“I like the fact that FloydFest is going to be in Floyd, number one,” she said, crouched with a friend under an umbrella at an offsite parking lot, waiting on a bus to the festival grounds. “But none of us are too sure where exactly the new venue is, and how they’re going to situate it.”

What is going to happen to the current FloydFest grounds, including some of its structures and stages that are as old as the 20-year festival, Earman wondered.

“They can’t take these stages and move them, I can’t imagine,” she said. “I’m assuming they’re going to have to rebuild everything.”

The event's CEO, John McBroom, said in a June interview that such permanent stages as Dreaming Creek main stage and the Streamline Stage at Hill Holler are unlikely to make it intact from one location to the other. Hill Holler's facade, however, might be part of a future stage at the new spot, he said.

Will the Workshop Porch stage — a smallish, cabin facade — be moved to the new FloydFest spot? What of reclaimed timber from the Shooting Star roller coaster at defunct Lakeside Park in Salem? That timber is part of the Pink Floyd Beer Garden stage's structure.

Earman's questions were more general as she waited for the shuttle — a wait she won't need to make next year at the new, self-contained site.

"Where exactly is it going to be? Where are we going to camp?" Earman asked. "Will it be better? Will it be worse?"

Event organizers, including media director Swenk, are in no hurry to answer questions about FloydFest's future home.

“We are focusing on this year right now,” Swenk said. “We're going to dig into next year after all this is over.”

So as the music and the laughter and lavender-scented bubbles and even the rain washes over Patrick County this week for FloydFest’s last jaunt in its place of origin, what next year brings will have to wait for some future news report.

“It’s one of those FloydFest surprises,” Earman said. “We’ll find out when we get there.”