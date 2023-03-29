The new FloydFest site, lacking an approved stormwater management plan and facing other "logistical factors," will not host the festival in July, according to a news release from its organizers.

But organizers are not giving up on putting it somewhere for its scheduled July 26-30 run. They are "exploring all options" and will make another announcement April 6, according to the release.

Work through mid-March at the new site, in Floyd County's Check community, had proceeded without a state-approved storm water management plan and was in jeopardy of receiving fines and a stop work order, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality wrote in a March warning letter to the festival's organizational entity, Hill Holler LLC.

In addition, an environmental group says the work could endanger a federally protected turtle and butterfly.

"Due to final permitting and logistical factors beyond our control, the new FloydFest site, FestivalPark, is not currently viable for a 2023 festival, and we are currently exploring all options," the release stated.

Headliners The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Goose and dozens of other performers were still scheduled to perform. The festival has long been sold out, with up to 14,000 people expected to attend over its five-day run.

Organizers said in the release that "FloydFest and its future are strong," and they plan to christen the new site in July 2024.

FloydFest has run continuously since 2002, except for 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation. It was located from its beginning off the Blue Ridge Parkway, in Patrick County. Festival organizers announced last year that they were moving it to a newly purchased site in Check, off U.S. 221 between Floyd and Roanoke.

The festival's new neighbors began to campaign against it almost immediately at Floyd County Board of Supervisors meetings and with signs placed near the new address. Noise, traffic and security impacts were their chief concerns. Since then, a group of Check residents began working with Will Harlan, a biologist with the Center for Biological Diversity. Harlan said that construction has “bulldozed the habitats” of the threatened bog turtle and the endangered Mitchell’s satyr butterfly.

The Center for Biological Diversity last year wrote to DEQ and other agencies that work on the 210-acre site could pose risks for those creatures and the site's wetland ecosystem.

The Virginia DEQ dated a warning letter to Hill Holler LLC dated March 6. According to the letter, obtained by a citizens group through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and shared with The Roanoke Times, work was proceeding without a state-approved storm water management plan.

The open records request revealed the following:

• Two DEQ inspections this year, most recently March 1, determined that construction of roads and three bridges were in process without required permits governing erosion and sedimentation. That work crossed over Meadow Run and its tributary.

• After several requests to ensure that Hill Holler's plans were adequate, the DEQ wrote in a March 6 warning letter: “The storm water management plan submitted for the site is not approved.”

• Hill Holler, in a March 13 response through Roanoke law firm Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black, said that the work had been approved by an erosion and sediment control permit issued by Floyd County, and that Hill Holler understood that the county's approval had relied in part on DEQ communications.

The company, however, did not intend to do any more work until it obtained DEQ approval, attorney Daniel Summerlin wrote in the response.

In August 2022, Hill Holler applied to DEQ for a Virginia Water Protection permit that entailed filling about one-fourth of an acre of wetlands with dirt and installing three culverts that would impact up to 133 linear feet of streams.

One month later, the state Department of Wildlife Resources requested a survey to determine if bog turtles — listed as a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service — were on the site, DEQ said Wednesday.

Hill Holler then withdrew its application, saying that it would replace culverts with bridges and take other steps to reduce stream and wetland impact. That proposal was included in a second application, this one for a storm water management plan.

But DEQ had a number of questions, which led the March 6 warning letter that said work was proceeding without the required permit. The storm water management plan has yet to be approved, DEQ said Wednesday.

Daniel Summerlin, a Roanoke attorney who represents Hill Holler, wrote in an email Tuesday that no bog turtles are known to inhabit the proposed FloydFest site. Nonetheless, he said, an endangered species specialist was hired to assess the area and changes in the site plan were made to achieve a “zero-impact footprint.”

However, it was not clear if that meets the requirements of the survey requested by the Department of Wildlife Resources, Will Harlan of the Center for Biological Diversity said.

The festival site has been designated a habitat of bog turtles by the state, Harlan said. And the turtle – which is about four inches long and distinguishable by an orange patch on each side of its head – is prone to move about, which Harlan said called for a more detailed review.

“It appears that Hill Holler was headed in the right direction but perhaps ran out of time to complete the necessary steps to protect these species and their habitat,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Roanoke Times reporter Laurence Hammack contributed to this story.

