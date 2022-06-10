FloydFest to move to a permanent home in Floyd County for 2023 event

The festival, located since its beginning off the Blue Ridge Parkway, in Patrick County, closed the sale on a Floyd County property of about 200 acres in May, its chief executive officer, John McBroom, said on Friday.

FloydFest organizers shared a video Friday afternoon on Facebook, touting the move. The festival, however, is still set at its longtime home this year, July 27-31. That is on leased acreage, but by this time next year, the event will happen on what McBroom said will be its permanent home, just off U.S. 221 in the Check area of Floyd County.