'Fly' to Elmwood for Sugar Ray

Another hitmaker from the 1990s is on the schedule for Elmwood Park. Sugar Ray, who had a massive hit with "Fly," will play the city's annual fireworks-centric party on July 3.

Tickets for the Freedom First Festival at Elmwood Park are $25 advance via the Berglund Center box office (avoid pesky additional fees), 853-5483, or berglundcenter.live. Admission will be $30 day of show.

Sugar Ray formed in 1988, and the 1997 single, "Fly," launched the Newport Beach, California act into the public consciousness. "Every Morning" and "Someday" were smash singles as the band's albums went platinum. Of them all, "Fly" retained the most shelf life.

It was unclear Monday morning who else might be on the bill, aside from a fireworks array, a holiday necessity.

— Tad Dickens