Bands covering Chicago, Led Zeppelin and, of course, the Beatles top Festival in the Park's live music lineup.

The Elmwood Park tradition, set for May 26-28, brings back a former headliner, Leonid and Friends — a Russian band that plays Chicago's music with dashes of Blood Sweat & Tears and Earth Wind & Fire. Folks have raved about Leonid's 2021 Festival set, and they can catch the horn-blasting group again on May 26, a Friday.

Led Head, feting Led Zeppelin for nearly 20 years, headlines the next night. A Festival in the Park perennial, 1964 the Tribute, cranks out the early-era Beatles hits on May 28.

The festival booked Gypsy Nix, a Roanoke-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band, to open for Leonid & Friends. Another Roanoke act, pop covers combo Midnight Envy, will open for Led Head.

Tickets are $16 per day and $30 for a weekend pass with meet-and-greets ranging from $51 for Leonid to $31 for the other headliners, via berglundcenter.live/events. Get more info on the festival itself at roanokefestival.com.

Daytime festival fun is free and includes fair food, family fun and live local music. This year's performers include Her Majesty, Harvest Blaque & Soul Squad and Johnny Lex & The Allies.