Foreigner's greatest hits set to play live in Salem

These aren't "Head Games" the Salem Civic Center is playing. Classic rock band Foreigner, touring a greatest hits show, is hitting the venue.

What wasn't clear was whether the band's head rocker, Mick Jones, would be onstage for the May 21, 2023 concert. Jones has been billed as the sole remaining original member, but the last time Foreigner played the valley, a September 2019 date at Elmwood Park, the pop-rock mastermind did not make the gig, though he was billed as part of the act.

He has made appearances with the band during a recent Las Vegas residency, according to that city's Review-Journal newspaper.

Regardless, the players he hired — including singer Kelly Hanson and onetime Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson — will be rocking such smashes as "Juke Box Hero," “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Tickets are $122, $82, $66.50, $52 and $36.50, with VIP packages at ticketmaster.com and the Salem Civic Center box office (avoid pesky online fees). Note: VIP tix are available online only.

Read our review of the 2019 show at bit.ly/TRTforeigneratelmwood.