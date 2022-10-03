 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
“From Bach to Gershwin” concert set for Oct. 9

100922-roa-nr-vbrmf-p01

Join Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival for a piano concert at the Floyd Event Center Oct. 9 at 3 p.m.

 Courtesy Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m., Floyd County will resound with two keyboards, each with seven octaves, as four hands press 176 keys -- 104 of them white and 72 raised-black --  when Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival sponsors a concert titled “From Bach to Gershwin,” featuring Maestro David Stewart Wiley and Professor Erica Sipes. 

Maestro Wiley is music director and conductor of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. Sipes serves on the faculty of Radford University as a collaborative pianist (“accompanist” to use the familiar but inadequate word).

The concert takes place at the Floyd Event Center, 188 Eco Village Trail SE (718 Franklin Pike Road SE) in Floyd. Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 at the door. Students may attend free, so why not bring a few young ears? 

To order, please go to VBRMF.org

- Submitted by Randall A. Wells, VBRMF Board Member  

