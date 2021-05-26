 Skip to main content
From the lips of the Berglund: Hinder returning to Roanoke
From the lips of the Berglund: Hinder returning to Roanoke

Hinder

Hinder

 Courtesy Berglund Center

Berglund Center, looking to the post-pandemic world, keeps rolling out the concert announcements. The latest: Rock band Hinder is coming to the venue.

The band famous for "Lips of An Angel" is set for an Aug. 5 concert at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Tickets are $51, $41 and $27 and go on sale Friday via 877-482-8496 and roanokelive.com

The group played the Berglund complex with some frequency as an opening act in the in the first decade of the 2000s. In November 2012, the group played a Monday night acoustic set at Martin's Downtown.

